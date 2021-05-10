Funny Black Movies To Watch

If it’s one thing Black people love, it’s comedies. The funnier the better, especially with a Black cast. From Richard Pryor to Eddie Murphy, The Wayans family to Robert Townsend, Black folks have created some of the funniest movies ever or at the very least given us some hood classics.

We compiled a list of hilarious movies to watch while at home, on the road, with the family or bae. These comedies will have you rolling out your chair, stomach cramping, and crying in laughter. Feel free to add to the list of these crazy movies because we definitely will!

Enjoy!

1. B*A*P*S Black American Princesses directed by Robert Townsend in 1997 starring Halle Berry and Natalie Desselle. Two females from Atlanta move to L.A. with a dollar and a dream. Niecy wants to be a professional dancer while Mickey thinks she is the next Monifah and black Martha Stewart in the kitchen. Watching Halle Berry dance was hilarious. Too bad we may never get to see her play a role like this again. I for one thought it was refreshing to see her in a comedy.

2. White Chicks Directed by Keenan Ivory Wayans in 2004 and starring Shawn and Marlon Wayans. Now, what is more funny than two black male cops dressed up as rich spoiled rotted white girls. Things got a bit crazy when Kevin and Marcus were assigned to protect the girls on their trip to the Hamptons for the weekend. Too bad for Marcus his wife decided to track him down and a buff football player decided to wife him.

3. CB4 Directed by Tamra Davis in 1993 starring Chris Rock and Allen Payne. MC Gusto played by Chris Rock decided to take on a real life gangster’s persona and form a rap group with his two friends. Too bad for him the real Gusto hot out of jail and wanted his image back.

4. A Low Down Dirty Shame Directed by and starring Keenen Ivory Wayans in 1994. Also starring Jada Pinkett-Smith who made the movie extremely hilarious with her wild antics. Shame a detective gets pulled back into his past to track down 15 million dollars. The love of his life Angela resurfaces but she doesn’t get too far thanks to Peaches.

5. Boomerang Directed by Reginald Hudlin in 1992 starring Eddie Murphy, Robin Givens and Martin Lawrence. This romantic comedy may have been more funny than romantic. The great thing about this movie was you saw successful black people in a corporate setting. Marcus played by Eddie played a successful advertising executive.

6. I’m Gonna Get You Sucka Directed and starring Keenan Ivory Wayans in 1988. A parody of blaxploitation movies. Jack Spade a black hero wannabe gets together with former black heroes from the 70s to help him take down Mr. Big.

7. How High Directed by Jesse Dylan in 2001. Starring rappers Method Man and Redman as two college freshman. These two take over the campus of Harvard after cheating on the SATs with the help of a dead friend who burned himself to death due to smoking a blunt and falling asleep.

8. Don’t Be A Menace 2 Society While Drinking Your Juice In Da Hood

9. Friday Directed by and starring rapper Ice Cube in 1995. After Craig loses his job his best friend Smokey played by comedian Chris Tucker get him into some trouble by smoking all of Big Worms weed. Now if that was not enough, he has the fight the biggest bully in the neighborhood Deebo. “Craig can I borrow your VCR” -Crackhead Felisha

10. Next Friday In this sequel, Craig leaves the hood to the suburbs while Debo and his brother are out to get revenge. Craig’s uncle and cousin Dae Dae comes up in the lottery but are in danger of losing the house.

11. Friday After Next It’s Christmas time and Craig and Dae Dae are back. This time, the two are mall security guards who of course, get fired. How will they pay their rent? Katt Williams gives a memorable performance in this film

12. Coming To America Directed by John Landis in 1988 starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall. A fairy tale that may never happen. Hakim and Semmi pack their Louis Vuitton luggage and travel to Queens, NY to find a Queen. What made this movie so funny was the many characters Eddie Murphy played.

13. Uptown Saturday Night Bill Cosby may be “canceled” right now but you cannot deny the man has been one of the funniest men in Hollywood. In the 70s, Cosby, along with Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier connected for some of the funniest buddy comedies ever. In Uptown Saturday Night, the duo gets robbed but in one of their wallets is a winning lottery ticket. The two work to get the lottery ticket at all cost, with hijinks along the way.

14. Let’s Do It Again While it’s not a sequel to Uptown Saturday Night, Cosby and Poitier are back again, this time using hypnotism to rig a Championship boxing match to raise money for their fraternal order, the Brothers and Sisters of Shaka.