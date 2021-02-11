‘Star Wars’ Gives Muscle-Bound MAGA-Loving Bigot Gina Carano The Boot, Twitter Says FINALLY

Give someone enough rope, and they will eventually hang themselves with it. Lucasfilm gave Gina Carano time to clean up her act, but the MAGA was too strong with this one.

Wednesday evening. (Feb.10) Disney announced it was booting Carano from a galaxy far, far, away. The former MMA fighter turned actress played Cara Dune in the Disney+ original Star Wars show, The Mandalorian. In a statement sent to The Verge, a Lucasfilm spokesperson said, “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm, and there are no plans for her to be in the future.”

Carono was also dropped as a client by UTA, THR reports. The publication also revealed that Lucasfilm was itching for a chance to get rid of her and according to a source with knowledge of the studio’s thinking revealed: “They have been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw.”

Sources revealed to THR that Disney had plans of giving her own spinoff show but immediately scrapped the idea due to some extremely problematic tweets she let fly in November.

Welp.

Despite fighting on the side of good in The Mandalorian, Carano didn’t hide her love for the MAGAside at all on social media. She would regularly express her anti-masking views, spew ridiculous Q’Anon conspiracy theories, was transphobic and believed systemic racism was as real as the force. Fans have been calling for her firing for a long time, but Star Wars wouldn’t eject her from the starfighter until yesterday.

So what was the straw that finally broke the camel’s back? Carano shared Nazi propaganda on her gram.

https://twitter.com/DinsDarksaber/status/1359547737453207555

The Lucasfilm spokesperson said the company denounced her social media antics tell The Verge, “her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano made it loud and clear who she was. In September, she listed “beep / bop / boop” as her pronouns in her Twitter bio, which earned her the designation of being transphobic. She would later take it down after having a conversation with The Mandalorian’s lead star Pedro Pascal.

Following the news announcement, Star Wars fans took to Twitter to rejoice in her removal from the show. While, of course, MAGA land is defending her. Let’s put it this way; if Donald Trump Jr. got your back, you know you did something terribly wrong.

You can peep the reactions to her firing in the gallery below.

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

