Red Carpet Rundown: 63rd Grammy Award Looks We Love

It’s our favorite time of award season. While most other grand award shows focus on TV and film, theare a time to celebrating the music and artists we love while enjoying the fashion moments that bring us joy.

So many iconic fashion moments were born at the Grammys. From J. Lo’s legendary Versace dress to Cardi B’s oyster-inspired gown, this year’s show may be virtual but we’re still looking forward to seeing what and who everyone is wearing.

Megan Thee Stallion stunned in Dolce & Gabbana. Doja Cat didn’t disappoint and the men didn’t come to be upstaged! See our favorite fashion moments of the night.

