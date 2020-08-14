Halle Berry has been the object of Black Culture’s affection since her appearance in Boomerang. Long before her acting days, Ms. Berry was serving face, body and personality in the beauty pageant world. Now she is the proud recipient of an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award, among others.
Halle Berry is recognized as one of the highest paid actresses in the 2000’s. At one point, she was in every blockbuster film to hit the big screen. The Halle Berry demand went far beyond movies. She’s been known for her very publicized dating life, which resulted in a few marriages and divorces. People often used her beauty as a way to prove that men will cheat on just about anyone. “If they’d cheat on Halle Berry, they’ll cheat on you.” Basically, it doesn’t matter how beautiful you are, there’s someone out there who will grow tired of you. In response to the assumption that her looks give her a pass at heartache, Halle said in a London press conference, “Being thought of as a beautiful woman has spared me nothing in life. No heartache, no trouble. Love has been difficult. Beauty is essentially meaningless and it is always transitory.”
Halle Berry may be navigating love, but she sure knows how to shut down a red carpet. She pushes the boundaries when it comes to fashion. There isn’t a dress too low-cut, or a split that’s too high for the actress. At 54, she has a body that can rival any 25 year old. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down the 10 times Halle Berry was style and beauty goals.
10 Times Halle Berry Was Style And Beauty Goals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. HALLE BERRY AT THE SPECIAL SCREENING OF LIONSGATE “JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 – PARABELLUM”Source:Getty
Halle Berry arrived for the Special Screening Of Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” in black shorts, and a matching black peplum top.
2. HALLE BERRY AT THE FIFI AWARDS, 2011Source:Getty
Halle Berry attended the 2011 FiFi Awards in a black Halston cut-out dress from the Spring 2011 collection.
3. HALLE BERRY AT TYLER PERRY STUDIOS GRAND OPENING, 2019Source:Getty
Halle Berry attended the Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala in a chic black House Of Holland suit with a high matching bowler hat.
4. HALLE BERRY AT THE 9TH ANNUAL MTV MOVIE AWARDS, 2000Source:Getty
Halle Berry showed off her killer abs at the 9th Annual MTV Movie Awards in a pink, printed skirt and matching fringed top.
5. HALLE BERRY AT THE 74TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2002Source:Getty
Halle Berry attended the 74th Annual Academy Awards in a gorgeous Elie Saab dress.
6. HALLE BERRY AT THE 70TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, 2013Source:Getty
Halle Berry attended the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in a one-shoulder blush and fuschia Versace printed gown.
7. HALLE BERRY AT THE 83RD ACADEMY AWARDS, 2011Source:Getty
Halle Berry arrived to the 83rd Academy Awards in a gorgeous strapless Marchesa gown.
8. HALLE BERRY AT THE 42ND NAACP IMAGE AWARDS, 2011Source:Getty
Halle Berry arrived at the 42nd NAACP Image Awards in a printed Pucci dress.
9. HALLE BERRY AT THE 24TH ANNUAL NAACP IMAGE AWARDS, 1992Source:Getty
Halle Berry attended the 24th Annual NAACP Image Awards in a chic, strapless red dress.
10. HALLE BERRY AT THE SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS, 1995Source:Getty
Halle Berry attended the 9th Annual Soul Train Music Awards in a boudoir-inspired slip dress.