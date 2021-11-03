Let’s be honest: The Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez era of “Love & Hip Hop” was iconic. Yes it was trashy. Yes it was toxic. And yes, we needed a full season to really get used to Joseline’s accent. But man, what a time to be alive. Joseline may never become Beyonce, but she’s carved a lane all her own in the pop culture multi-verse.

Like many L&HH alums, Hernandez was able to use her stint on the series to open up other avenues for the bag. She still records music, but her largest platform is the series “Joseline’s Cabaret.” On the show, the Puerto Rican Princess attempts to assemble a crew of women for her very own cabaret in Miami.

Happy Birthday, J. Keep on entertaining us with quotables, random outbursts and all that crazy ish that only you could do and not end up behind bars. For those familiar with her reality tv run, take a trip down memory lane with these ten unforgettable moments.

Happy Birthday Joseline Hernandez: 10 Wild Moments Featuring The Puerto Rican Princess was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com