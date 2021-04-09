HomeArts & Entertainment

Happy Birthday, Lil Nas X: 22 of His Most Unapologetic and Entertaining Tweets

Posted April 9, 2021

Lil Nas X, who is infamous for his Internet trolling and viral tweets, celebrates his 22nd birthday today. One of the “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” rapper’s most impressive qualities, besides creating Grammy award-winning hits, is stirring up controversy on our timelines. Lil Nas X’s Twitter is filled with hilarious tweets discussing random topics like why Clifford the Big Red Dog is so huge, the government’s recourse and the gay agenda.

Though Lil Nas X recently went under fire for the video for his latest single “Montero,” he is unapologetically sharing his talents with the world. He doesn’t care who’s watching. It is evident that whatever he’s doing is working, because the single reached the N0. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 list as of April 5. It’s his second career No. 1 single, after “Old Town Road” in 2019. The single remains at No. 1 on the global Spotify chart with a new daily high in streams at 7.872 million. Insane!

It is not easy to follow up after such a massive hit like “Old Town Road,” which gave Lil Nas X the push he needed to break music industry barriers. People didn’t believe the young Atlanta rapper could accomplish such a feat, but look at the superstar now. Lil Nas X is deliberately walking in his purpose, and consciously representing his communities without fear of the criticism that lies on the Internet. Many of us could take a page out of Lil Nas X’s book on being unapologetic, liberated and authentic.

We are celebrating the best troll on the net today with a series of Lil Nas X’s most unapologetic and entertaining tweets. Happy Birthday, Montero!

1. A Focused King

Source:lilnasx

2. A Working Man

Source:lilnasx

3. The Good Ol’ Days

Source:lilnasx

4. What Is Time Anyway?

Source:lilnasx

5. Sign This Man Up For Stand-Up

Source:lilnasx

6. The Power of Manifestation

Source:lilnasx

7. Totally Unrelated But Relatable

Source:lilnasx

8. A Humanitarian

Source:lilnasx

9. With Such A Kind Heart

Source:lilnasx

10. Even In Hard Times.. He Still Has Jokes

Source:lilnasx

11. Everything Is Indeed A Think Piece

Source:lilnasx

12. Wide Open On The Net

Source:lilnasx

13. If Your Dating Life Sucks, Try Raccoons?

Source:lilnasx

14. Numbers

Source:lilnasx

15. Did You See It Too?

Source:lilnasx

16. Trendsetter: Everyone’s Posting How They’re Watching “Montero”

Source:lilnasx

17. No Distractions

Source:lilnasx

18. He Thought A Hater Said Something

Source:lilnasx

19. There’s A Spongebob Meme For Any Situation

Source:lilnasx

20. The Gay Agenda

Source:lilnasx

21. “Lil”

Source:lilnasx

22. Conscious & Considerate

Source:lilnasx
