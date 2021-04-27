Here Are 12 Times Lizzo Showed Up Fashionable And Unapologetic

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

may have hit commercial recognition within the last few years, but the truth is she’s been making hits since she was a teenager. Not to mention, between her empowering lyrics, twerking on the ‘Gram and unapologetically putting her body on display, the free-spirited, body-positive singer and flutist has kept people talking . Despite the unwarranted and unnecessary criticism , Lizzo teaches us daily what it means to love every inch of ourselves from the inside out.

Let’s get one thing straight; Lizzo’s confidence has nothing to do with her size. It isn’t a “I’m a big girl so I have to love myself so that I can be less sensitive to the public’s criticism,” kind of thing. Lizzo’s confidence stems from being an all-around dope woman. She is undeniably beautiful, talented beyond measure, and oozes a sex appeal that is unapologetic.

When it comes to fashion, Lizzo takes all the risks. From bodysuits to thongs to long gowns, there’s nothing too costume-y or over-the-top that she’s not willing to try. And her fashion choices have made her the talk of the red carpet, in a good way.

In honor of her 33rd birthday (April 27), we’re counting down 12 times the Grammy winner killed it on the red carpet.

