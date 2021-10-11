Here Are Some Christopher’s We Acknowledge On Columbus Day [Photos]

For years we have acknowledged Italian explorer Christopher Columbus as the man who discovered the “new world” which became the Americans. Reasons include some of the false information we received in our history books. What we have come to find out as we unpack true history is the violence and famine Columbus brought with him. So much so that cities are choosing not honor Columbus in favor of Indigenous People’s Day, which places the spotlight on the invaluable contributions Indigenous peoples have given to this country.
So while we will not acknowledge Christopher Columbus, there are some amazing Christopher’s to acknowledge on this day. From the many rappers who have been given the name, one of the greatest pro wrestlers of our era and some actors who are called Christopher, here’s who we do give credit.
1. Christopher George Latore Wallace
Source:Getty
2. Christopher Lee Rios
Source:Getty
Big Pun!
3. Christopher Maurice “Chris” Brown
Source:Getty
Breezy!
4. Christopher Brian “Chris” Bridges
Source:Getty
Luda!
5. Christopher ‘Kid’ Reid and Christopher ‘Play’ Martin
Source:Getty
Rappers
6. Christopher Julius “Chris” Rock III
Source:Getty
Comedian
7. Christopher Robert “Chris” Evans
Source:Getty
Captain America
8. Chris Hemsworth
Source:Getty
Thor
9. Christopher Michael “Chris” Pratt
Source:Getty
Star Lord
10. Christopher Emmanuel Paul
Source:Getty
& Chris, Jr.
11. Christopher Whitelaw “Chris” Pine
Source:Getty
Captain Kirk
12. Marion Christopher Barry
Source:Getty
The Late Son of Marion Barry
13. Christopher Wesson Bosh
Source:Getty
2-Time NBA World Champion
14. Christopher “Chris” Tucker
Source:Getty
Actor/Comedian/Smokey
15. Christopher “Chris” Anthony John Martin
Source:Getty
Coldplay!
16. Christopher Keith Irvine
Source:Getty
WWE Superstar Chris Jericho
17. Christopher Allen Lloyd
Source:Getty
Doc! (Back To The Future)
18. Christopher Walken
Source:Getty
Actor (Real Name Roland)
