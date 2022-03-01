Here’s What Critics Are Saying About Robert Pattinson As The Caped Crusader In ‘The Batman’

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The reviews are, and the critics and folks who had the opportunity to see The Batman are calling it a hit.

Move over Christopher Nolan. It looks like The Dark Knight Trilogy will have some company at the top with the arrival of Matt Reeves’ 3-hour epic, The Batman. Outside of fans of the actor, Batman fans were skeptical when Warner Bros. first revealed that Robert Pattinson would be taking on the role of the Caped Crusader in the film that was initially supposed to star Ben Affleck. Most reviews about Reeves’ film based on the “Year One” and “The Long Halloween” Batman comics contain high praise for Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, and Paul Dano.

Speaking on Pattinson’s performance, ABC News Peter Tavaris had nothing but glowing words. “Pattinson is brooding perfection as his Batman, aka billionaire Bruce Wayne begins his second year as a vigilante haunted by the murder of his parents and his determination to rid Gotham City of criminals in high and low places.”

Zoë Kravitz also impressed critics and fans as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman. According to IGN’s Alex Stedman, alongside Paul Dano, who played a maniacal version of The Riddler, Kravitz stole the show every time she got screen time.

“Pattinson’s performance isn’t even the second most memorable of The Batman. Those honors go to Zoe Kravitz and Paul Dano as Selina Kyle/Catwoman and The Riddler, respectively.,” Stedman writes. “The former struck me as inspired (dare I say, purrrrfect?) casting from the get-go, but Kravitz’s layered portrayal of the cat burglar clawed past even my high expectations. She’s got all the slinkiness and slyness you could hope for, but, like Pattinson’s Bruce, she’s also incredibly vulnerable while selling an insatiable need for revenge,” she continued.

As for Dano, Stedman has high praise for his performance writing; he is “easily the best live-action Batman villain since Heath Ledger’s Joker.”

Well damn.

As for the rest of the cast, Jeffrey Wright (Lt. Jim Gordon), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), and Colin Farrell (Oswald Cobblepot) also received praise for the roles in the highly anticipated film.

These thoughts are from the critics. What do the voices that really matter, the fans, have to say about the film? More praise, of course. Matt Ramos called The Batman “a work of art” and loudly proclaimed, “DC HAS ANOTHER HIT.”

Artist and Art Director Bosslogic praised the film, focusing on Batman being the “world’s greatest detective,” saying on Twitter, “detective Batman in the house!” He also noted he was in love with The Riddler’s more Zodiac Killer direction.

Oh, and before we forgot, we got to see The Batman also, and we can confirm not one lie has been uttered about how great this film is.

The film is currently sitting at an 87% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a bit of a drop from the 97% it began with once the embargo lifted on Monday (Feb.28). We expect the fan rating to be well above 90% once The Batman opens in theaters on Friday, March 4.

Until then, you can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Jonathan Olley & © DC Comics / The Batman

Here’s What Critics Are Saying About Robert Pattinson As The Caped Crusader In ‘The Batman’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com