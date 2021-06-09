HHW Gaming: ‘Battlefield 2042’ Teases All-Out Warfare, Map Destroying Tornadoes & More, Gamers Lighting Up The ‘Call of Duty’ Pack

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Finally, we can confirm we are heading to the future in the next installment of Battlefield.

Wednesday (Jun.9), ahead of E3 2021, EA and DICE finally unveiled its worst-kept secret, which actually leaked before the reveal. After enduring not one, but two countdowns, which was absolutely ridiculous, gamers who sat through both countdowns patience were heavily rewarded with its action-packed reveal trailer for the next game in Dice’s long-running shooter franchise and its launch date.

Initially just titled Battlefield ahead of the reveal, we now know the game is titled Battlefield 2042 and will arrive on Xbox One, Series X, PS4, PS5, and PC through Origin, Steam, and the Epic Game Store this fall. The trailer showcased some new changes coming to the game, like world-destroying tornadoes that can move around the map, a wingsuit, and the ability to customize your weapons while playing.

Despite not having a traditional single-player campaign, unfortunately, the game still has an interesting story.

Per EA:

In Battlefield 2042, the world is on the brink. Shortages of food, energy, and clean water have led to dozens of failed nations, creating the greatest refugee crisis in human history. Among these Non-Patriated, or No-Pats, are families, farmers, engineers — and even soldiers. Amidst this crisis, the United States and Russia draw the world into an all-out war. No-Pat Specialists join both sides, not fighting for a flag, but for the future of the Non-Patriated in this new world.

Per the trailer, the maps do indeed reflect that with players doing battle in the Antarctic fighting over oil, a city in South Korea where players will fight to seize control of “a quantum powered disinformation hub,” a dried-up sea bed littered with stranded ships and more.

There will also be these in-game moments called Dynamic Events that seem to be the game’s main focus. The trailer seemingly shows off one with a large-scale battle taking place while a rocket is launching.

Speaking of large-scale battles, Battlefield 2042 will also see the arrival of 128 players during one match in the game’s mind mode “all-out warfare only PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X owners will be able to experience. For PS4 and Xbox One owners, the number shrinks down to 64. There is also another mode called “hazard zone” that DICE says is not “battle royale,” and a yet-to-be-announced, third mode.

Source: EA / DICEEA also announced a new specialist available for use that is “inspired by the traditional four Battlefield classes. Specialists will be equipped with their own unique Specialist Trait and Specialty and will have fully customizable loadouts.”

Battlefield 2042 is set to launch on retail and digital storefronts on October 22 for $59.99 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, and $69.99 on Xbox Series X and S and PlayStation 5. EA Play members get a 10-hour trial starting Oct 15, 2021. EA Play members and those who pre-order the game will have access to the upcoming open beta.

You can watch the reveal trailer and peep the reactions to the game below.

—

Photo: EA / DICE

HHW Gaming: ‘Battlefield 2042’ Teases All-Out Warfare, Map Destroying Tornadoes & More, Gamers Lighting Up The ‘Call of Duty’ Pack was originally published on hiphopwired.com