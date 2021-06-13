HHW Gaming: ‘Black Panther: War For Wakanda,’ ‘Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy,’ & Other Square Enix Presents Announcements

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Is Square Enix setting up its own version of MCU but in video game form? Based on what we just saw during the Square Enix Presents virtual presentation, it sure does look that way.

Sunday (Jun.13), Square Enix had the daunting task of following up Xbox and Bethesda’s fantastic showcase, and while they didn’t have 30 games to show off, Square Enix had the Marvel trump card to play plus some other strong announcements.

Square Enix didn’t save the best for last at all during its presentation. The studio opened things up by showing off Eidos Montreal’s brand new game, Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy, honestly a pleasant surprise no one saw coming.

Like Marvel’s Avengers that also had its own announcement that we will touch on in a bit, the game is not based on any of the Disney/Marvel Studios films and will have its own fresh story.

The game is a single-player campaign adventure. Players will take on the role of Star-Lord, aka Peter Quill, and will be able to issue commands to Gamora, Drax, Groot, and Rocket during battles, but you can’t play as them during missions. The game will also feature a dialogue component where Peter’s decisions will affect the game.

Like in the film’s Peter’s love for music, specifically hits from the 80s, will play a big part in the game while you are dispatching enemies across the galaxy using all of Star-Lord’s powers and unique fighting skills.

Another huge surprise is that the game will be coming out this year, October 26, 2021, to be exact. So mark your calendars and stay tuned cause we are sure Square Enix will share more information about the game.

On the Marvel’s Avengers front, we didn’t really get a deep dive on the game, but we know that the next event will be called the Cosmic Cube villain event next week and will focus on the Scientist Supreme mythical cube that looks a lot like the Tesseract. But that’s not what was really important. We got a better look and even more backstory about the upcoming Black Panther: War fo Wakanda expansion, and the best part is that it is FREE and will arrive in August.

Also shown off during the event, Life is Strange: True Colors, Forspoken, Hitman Sniper: The Shadows, Babylon’s Fall, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origins, and more.

You can step into all of the trailers in the gallery below and keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired for more E3 2021 coverage.

—

Photo: Square Enix / Eidos Montreal

HHW Gaming: ‘Black Panther: War For Wakanda,’ ‘Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy,’ & Other Square Enix Presents Announcements was originally published on hiphopwired.com