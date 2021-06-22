Sponsored By Verizon

We recently touched on the best video games influenced by Hip-Hop, so, of course, we had to shine some light on the Hip-Hop stars who pick up the sticks regularly.

Hip-Hop is one of the few genres whose stars are ridiculously multi-hyphenated. When they are not acting, hosting, or laying down tracks in the studio, you can find them blowing off steam by playing video games.

Now before you think they are just casual gamers, you would be sadly mistaken. These Hip-Hop stars take their gaming very seriously, just like when they are in the booth laying down a hot 16 or crafting a hit record. As you can imagine, their penchant for being competitive carries over to the virtual world where they take that energy out on poor souls in games like Fortnite, Street Fighter V, Call of Duty, NBA 2K, and, of course, Madden NFL.

So hit the gallery and find out which rappers you might want to think twice about challenging to pick up the sticks, that is, of course, if you’re skills are up to par.

—

Photo: Jordan Strauss / Getty

HHW Gaming: Don’t Sleep, These Hip-Hop Stars Will Give You The Business In Video Games was originally published on hiphopwired.com