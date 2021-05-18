HHW Gaming: ‘GTA 6’ Is Trending Again, But Not For The Reason You Hope

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Once again, GTA 6 is trending on Twitter, unfortunately not for the one reason you have been hoping for.

Tuesday (May 18), there was some news on the Grand Theft Auto front from Rockstar Games. In a press release, the game studio announced the next-gen versions of GTA V and GTA Online would be coming to the PS5 (for free) and on both Xbox Series S|X for a yet-to-be-revealed price on November 11. The company also revealed that we could look forward to surprises for the upcoming 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto 3.

Rockstar Games state that when the next-generation version of both Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online arrive, we can look forward to an “expanded and enhanced” experience as well as some yet to be revealed new features and an update coming to GTA Online this summer that will “include special benefits for players to take advantage of in these expanded and enhanced versions when they drop.”

As far as what Rockstar Games has in store for the 20th anniversary of the release of GTA 3, the game studio is promising “surprises,” as well as content related to GTA Online, is on the way to celebrate the game that took the franchise in another direction following its October 22, 2001 release.

While that all sounds good, gamers are still sad that Rockstar Games shared no news about GTA 6. We know the game is currently in development, but Rockstar Games has kept all details about the game close to the vest, something the studio is very good at when it comes to its highly-anticipated games.

If you search GTA 6 on Twitter right now, it’s just a wave of understandable disappointment. BUT, given Rockstar Games track record when it comes to its games, we think if any studio deserves patience, it’s this one. Also, the zombie that is GTA V has been wildly successful for the company, so it makes perfect sense that they continue to keep pumping it with content to keep those fans that are still playing occupied until GTA 6’s release.

So hold tight and do try to avoid those pesky GTA 6 rumors. We are sure Rockstar Games is cooking up something nice.

Until the company decides to show off the fruit of its labor, peep the reactions to no GTA 6 updates in the gallery below.

