HHW Gaming: ‘Kingdom Heart’s Sora The Final ‘Super Smash Bros.’ DLC Character, Gamers Raise Keyblades In Excitement

During Nintendo’s last direct presentation, the company promised it would reveal the final DLC fighter was coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate later. Tuesday (Oct.5), that promise was kept by Nintendo, and gamers are very pleased.

During a special presentation solely dedicated to the Nintendo Switch brawler, Director Masahiro Sakurai revealed the next challenger joining the fight is none other than Sora of Kingdom Hearts fame. Sora is a skilled airborne fighter that is also nimble, but at the same time, is “very light” and can be launched quickly by competitors. His skills include fire, lightning, ice magic attacks, and a vertical spiral move that some players will compare to Link’s similar spin attack.

Before the presentation, Sakurai teased in a tweet translated with Google Translate that a “new fighter may be a character you don’t know.” That quickly threw cold water on any hopes that the final character would be either Halo’s Master Chief or Super Mario Bros. villain Waluigi. But make no mistake, Sora is very well known and has become an insanely popular character in video game lore since being first introduced in the Disney-themed roleplaying game Kingdom Hearts. When Sakurai announced the news, gamers reacted quite favorably.

With his arrival, Sora is now the 89th and final character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate since its release in December 2018. He joins Arms’ Min Min, Steve and Alex from Minecraft, Sephiroth from Final Fantasy 7, Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and Kazuya Mishima from the iconic Tekken fighting game franchise. Joining Sora is the Hollow Bastion stage in which Maleficent’s castle from Kingdom Hearts can be seen in the background. Players who have Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory save data on their Nintendo Switch will receive “Dearly Beloved – Swing Version” as a bonus song.

The Mii Fighter will also be receiving new costumes, Doom Slayer (from Doom) and Octoling and Judd from Splatoon.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players who own Fighters Pass Vol. 2 can look forward to using all of these additions coming to the game on October 18. Sora can also be purchased separately for just $6.

