HHW Gaming: Nintendo Direct Focused On 2021 Games Announced, Switch Owners Are Excited

Nintendo Switch loyalists are currently on social media optimistically enthusiastic.

Tuesday (Feb.16), Nintendo announced it would be holding its first “true” Nintendo Direct live stream event going down tomorrow (Feb.17), and it will feature “roughly 50 minutes of information focused on available games like Super #SmashBrosUltimate and games coming to #NintendoSwitch in the first half of 2021.”

Tune in 2/17 at 2 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 50 minutes of information focused on available games like Super #SmashBrosUltimate and games coming to #NintendoSwitch in the first half of 2021.https://t.co/fbG3hEtD0Q pic.twitter.com/w8J6lbdIkQ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 16, 2021

Understandably, it has been well over a year since the last direct, so Nintendo fanatics are hyped after learning about the upcoming direct and have already begun to ponder what else the iconic video game company has up its sleeve on top of the Smash Bros.Ultimate news. Some believe we could be getting our first glimpse of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild 2, Mario Kart 9, or even a new Metal Gear Solid game, which is highly unlikely.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN AFTER 530 DAYS AFTER A FULL YEAR OF COUNTING THERE IS FINALLY A NINTENDO DIRECT THE JOURNEY IS FINALLY OVER pic.twitter.com/J6fvt97C2e — Days since the last Nintendo Direct (@DaysDirect) February 16, 2021

Others think Nintendo will be announcing that classic The Legend of Zelda titles like Ocarina of Time, Wind Waker, or Twighlight Princess will finally be ported over to the Nintendo Switch. There is also the possibility of Nintendo finally announcing a Nintendo 64 emulator coming to the hybrid console, which is a longshot, but definitely something we would all love to see.

With a “roughly 50 minute” presentation, the possibilities are endless, but one thing definitely can be for sure, Nintendo will drop some big news. We have no clue exactly what that news is now and will have to wait to see. For now, you can see some of the reactions to Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct below.

Photo: PHILIP FONG / Getty

