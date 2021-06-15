HHW Gaming: Nintendo Reveals ‘Metroid Dread,’ ‘Sequel to Breath of the Wild’ & More During E3 Presentation

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s the final day of E3 2021’s all-virtual show, and Nintendo brought out the “big guns” for its presentation.

We have already seen some big announcements from the Summer Games Fest, Square Enix, Xbox, Ubisoft, and Capcom. Now it’s time for Nintendo to show us what they have been up and the company that has given us Mario has been very busy.

While we did not hear about the long-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro model, Nintendo announced many games that are coming to the current Nintendo Switch. The two games that definitely stood out during the entire pre-taped presentation were Metroid Dread, a new 2D Metroid title, and some more info on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild sequel, which will we talk about in a second.

It would be a safe bet to assume that the surprise announcement of Metroid Dread stole the show and got tears of joy out of Metroid fans all over the globe. It has been roughly 19-years since fans were able to play as the legendary bounty hunter Samus Aran. Metroid Dread serves as a direct sequel to the 1991 Game Boy game Metroid 2: The Return of Samus, which was later brought to the 3DS by MercurySteam in a 2017 remake called Metroid: Samus Returns. Nintendo proudly announced that MercurySteam is also developing Metroid Dread, and you won’t have to wait a long time to play it.

As you can tell by the title, this latest mission for Samus that will have her on the mysterious planet ZDR will have Samus not only battling hostile alien lifeforms but a seemingly indestructible mechanical presence that will stalk you in the game, and you have to run away from.

The official plot for the game reads:

“Samus’ story continues after the events of the Metroid Fusion game when she descends upon planet ZDR to investigate a mysterious transmission sent to the Galactic Federation. The remote planet has become overrun by vicious alien lifeforms and chilling mechanical menaces. Samus is more agile and capable than ever, but can she overcome the inhuman threat stalking the depths of ZDR?”

Metroid Dread arrives on Oct. 8 and is the perfect way to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the first Metroid game. It will also serve as the perfect placeholder for fans still waiting to play Metroid Prime 4, which Nintendo revealed during its presentation is still going forward while not sharing any footage of the game that was first announced at E3 2017 and subsequently rebooted in 2019.

Nintendo had another ace up its sleeve to close out the event, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel.

The game, which was first announced at E3 2019, was supposed to be downloadable content for the 2017 Nintendo Switch title that introduced Zelda fans to an open-world adventure that allowed them to help Link save Hyrule at their own pace.

The trailer kept things short and sweet but showed Link exploring an all-new region of Hyrule yet to be explored by players in the first game: the fictional video game kingdom’s skies. We also got to see some of Link’s new weapons and abilities that he will be able to pull in this new adventure thanks to his mysterious new arm attachment.

Our hero Link will now also have the ability to pass through solid objects as well.

We didn’t get an exact release date but, Nintendo says we can expect the Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which is being called for now sometime in 2022.

Of course, there were other huge announcements. Tekken’s Kazuya was revealed as the next fighter coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The Life Is Strange franchise, including the newest installment, True Colors, is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity expansion pass is on the way, and much more.

You can peep all of those trailers in the gallery below.

Photos: Nintendo

HHW Gaming: Nintendo Reveals ‘Metroid Dread,’ ‘Sequel to Breath of the Wild’ & More During E3 Presentation was originally published on hiphopwired.com