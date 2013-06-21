Hi, My Name Is: The Craziest Celebrity Baby Names

Celebrities seem to gravitate towards a name that comes equipped with a look of confusion when they’re uttered. Check out our ultimate list of ridiculous celebrity baby names.

1. Lil’ Kim Lil’ Kim’s daughter is named ROYAL REIGN.

2. Ciara & Future Ciara and Future’s son is named FUTURE ZAHIR.

3. KimYe Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s child is named NORTH WEST.

4. Andre 3000 Andre’s son with Erykah Badu is named SEVEN SIRIUS BENJAMIN.

5. Kim Zolciak Kim’s son’s name is KASH KADE BIERMANN.

6. Beyonce & Jay Z Bey and Jay’s bundle of joy is named BLUE IVY.

7. Shannyn Sossamon Shannyn’s son is named AUDIO SCIENCE.

8. Frank Zappa Frank takes the cake. ALL of his kids have crazy names. You have DWEEZIL, AHMET, DIVA MUFFIN & MOON UNIT.

9. Geri Halliwell Geri’s daughter is named BLUEBELL MADONNA.

10. Rob Morrow Rob’s son is named TU SIMONE AYER MORROW.

11. Jason Lee Jason’s son is named PILOT INSPEKTOR RIESGRAF-LEE.

12. Holly Madison Holly’s daughter is named RAINBOW AURORA ROTELLA.

13. Uma Thurman Uma’s daughter’s name is ROSALIND ARUSHA ARKADINA ALTALUNE FLORENCE THURMAN-BUSSON.

14. Jamie Oliver Jamie’s son is named BUDDY BEAR MAURICE OLIVER.

15. Penn Jillette Penn’s daughter is named MOXIE CRIMEFIGHTER JILLETTE.

16. Alicia Silverstone Alicia’s son is named BEAR BLU.

17. Jermaine Jackson Jermaine’s sons’ name is JERMAJESTY & JAAFAR.

18. Spike Lee Spike’s son’s name is SATCHEL LEE.

19. Bob Geldof Bob’s daughters are named PEACHES HONEYBLOSSOM, LITTLE PIXIE and FIFI TRIXIBELLE.

20. Ving Rhames Ving’s daughter is named REIGNBEAU RHAMES.

21. Erykah Badu Erkyah’s first child with Andre 3000 is SEVEN SIRIUS and her second is MARS MERKABA.