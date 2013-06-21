Home

Hi, My Name Is: The Craziest Celebrity Baby Names

Posted June 21, 2013

Celebrities seem to gravitate towards a name that comes equipped with a look of confusion when they’re uttered. Check out our ultimate list of ridiculous celebrity baby names.

1. Lil’ Kim

Lil’ Kim

Lil’ Kim’s daughter is named ROYAL REIGN.

2. Ciara & Future

Ciara & Future

Ciara and Future’s son is named FUTURE ZAHIR.

3. KimYe

KimYe

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s child is named NORTH WEST.

4. Andre 3000

Andre 3000

Andre’s son with Erykah Badu is named SEVEN SIRIUS BENJAMIN.

5. Kim Zolciak

Kim Zolciak

Kim’s son’s name is KASH KADE BIERMANN.

6. Beyonce & Jay Z

Beyonce & Jay Z

Bey and Jay’s bundle of joy is named BLUE IVY.

7. Shannyn Sossamon

Shannyn Sossamon

Shannyn’s son is named AUDIO SCIENCE.

8. Frank Zappa

Frank Zappa

Frank takes the cake. ALL of his kids have crazy names. You have DWEEZIL, AHMET, DIVA MUFFIN & MOON UNIT.

9. Geri Halliwell

Geri Halliwell

Geri’s daughter is named BLUEBELL MADONNA.

10. Rob Morrow

Rob Morrow

Rob’s son is named TU SIMONE AYER MORROW.

11. Jason Lee

Jason Lee

Jason’s son is named PILOT INSPEKTOR RIESGRAF-LEE.

12. Holly Madison

Holly Madison

Holly’s daughter is named RAINBOW AURORA ROTELLA.

13. Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman

Uma’s daughter’s name is ROSALIND ARUSHA ARKADINA ALTALUNE FLORENCE THURMAN-BUSSON.

14. Jamie Oliver

Jamie Oliver

Jamie’s son is named BUDDY BEAR MAURICE OLIVER.

15. Penn Jillette

Penn Jillette

Penn’s daughter is named MOXIE CRIMEFIGHTER JILLETTE.

16. Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone

Alicia’s son is named BEAR BLU.

17. Jermaine Jackson

Jermaine Jackson

Jermaine’s sons’ name is JERMAJESTY & JAAFAR.

18. Spike Lee

Spike Lee

Spike’s son’s name is SATCHEL LEE.

19. Bob Geldof

Bob Geldof

Bob’s daughters are named PEACHES HONEYBLOSSOM, LITTLE PIXIE and FIFI TRIXIBELLE.

20. Ving Rhames

Ving Rhames

Ving’s daughter is named REIGNBEAU RHAMES.

21. Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu

Erkyah’s first child with Andre 3000 is SEVEN SIRIUS and her second is MARS MERKABA.

22. Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa

Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa

This happy couple’s son’s name is NAKOA-WOLF MANAKAUAPO NAMAKAEHA MOMOA.

