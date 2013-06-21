Celebrities seem to gravitate towards a name that comes equipped with a look of confusion when they’re uttered. Check out our ultimate list of ridiculous celebrity baby names.
LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook!
Hi, My Name Is: The Craziest Celebrity Baby Names was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Lil’ Kim
Lil’ Kim’s daughter is named ROYAL REIGN.
2. Ciara & Future
Ciara and Future’s son is named FUTURE ZAHIR.
3. KimYe
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s child is named NORTH WEST.
4. Andre 3000
Andre’s son with Erykah Badu is named SEVEN SIRIUS BENJAMIN.
5. Kim Zolciak
Kim’s son’s name is KASH KADE BIERMANN.
6. Beyonce & Jay Z
Bey and Jay’s bundle of joy is named BLUE IVY.
7. Shannyn Sossamon
Shannyn’s son is named AUDIO SCIENCE.
8. Frank Zappa
Frank takes the cake. ALL of his kids have crazy names. You have DWEEZIL, AHMET, DIVA MUFFIN & MOON UNIT.
9. Geri Halliwell
Geri’s daughter is named BLUEBELL MADONNA.
10. Rob Morrow
Rob’s son is named TU SIMONE AYER MORROW.
11. Jason Lee
Jason’s son is named PILOT INSPEKTOR RIESGRAF-LEE.
12. Holly Madison
Holly’s daughter is named RAINBOW AURORA ROTELLA.
13. Uma Thurman
Uma’s daughter’s name is ROSALIND ARUSHA ARKADINA ALTALUNE FLORENCE THURMAN-BUSSON.
14. Jamie Oliver
Jamie’s son is named BUDDY BEAR MAURICE OLIVER.
15. Penn Jillette
Penn’s daughter is named MOXIE CRIMEFIGHTER JILLETTE.
16. Alicia Silverstone
Alicia’s son is named BEAR BLU.
17. Jermaine Jackson
Jermaine’s sons’ name is JERMAJESTY & JAAFAR.
18. Spike Lee
Spike’s son’s name is SATCHEL LEE.
19. Bob Geldof
Bob’s daughters are named PEACHES HONEYBLOSSOM, LITTLE PIXIE and FIFI TRIXIBELLE.
20. Ving Rhames
Ving’s daughter is named REIGNBEAU RHAMES.
21. Erykah Badu
Erkyah’s first child with Andre 3000 is SEVEN SIRIUS and her second is MARS MERKABA.
22. Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa
This happy couple’s son’s name is NAKOA-WOLF MANAKAUAPO NAMAKAEHA MOMOA.