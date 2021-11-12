HomeCelebrity News

Hip-Hop Crunch: 10 Rappers That Need Their Own Cereal Brand

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Chris Brown set the tone with the announcement of his own cereal brand. Breezy Cosmic Crunch will be available at a store near you sooner than Breezy dropping an album!

Chris Brown is certainly not the first artist to do it. Quite frankly, Soulja Boy cannot take that crown of being the first rapper with his own cereal. SMH! Lil Durk has a cereal called ‘Durkio’s’. Well, that one worked out just perfect, didn’t it? Lil Mosey also hopped into the cereal game with ‘Certified Crunch’.

We have some ideas for rappers that need their own cereal brand. Check out the list below!

RELATED: Does Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Ammika Look Like His Ex Karrueche? [Photos]

RELATED: Soulja Boy Was The First Rapper to Do All These Things

RELATED: LOL: Lil Durk Gave These Rappers Nicknames

Hip-Hop Crunch: 10 Rappers That Need Their Own Cereal Brand  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1. Young Thug – Frosted Snakes

Young Thug - Frosted Snakes Source:(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

2. Jay-z – Hov-O’s

Jay-z - Hov-O's Source:Getty

3. Drake – Frosted Drakes

Drake - Frosted Drakes Source:Getty

4. Lil Wayne – Wheezies

Lil Wayne - Wheezies Source:ATLPics.com

5. NBA Youngboy – Never Crunch Again

NBA Youngboy - Never Crunch Again Source:iONEDigital

6. Rowdy Rebel – Fruity Rebels

Rowdy Rebel - Fruity Rebels Source:Complex

7. Dr. Dre – Special Dre

Dr. Dre - Special Dre Source:Getty

8. Ludacris – Luda Crisp

Ludacris - Luda Crisp Source:Getty

9. Gucci Mane – Gucci Brand Crunch

Gucci Mane - Gucci Brand Crunch Source:Radio One Digital

Birthday Bash ATL 25 Gucci birthday bash atl gucci

10. Lil Yachty – Honey Bunches of Boats

Lil Yachty - Honey Bunches of Boats Source:Getty
Latest
10 items

Hip-Hop Crunch: 10 Rappers That Need Their Own…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close