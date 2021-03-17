HomeSports

Hockey Commentator Ignites Twitter After Calling Barstool Sports Out On “Unapologetic Misogyny, Racism, Xenophobia”

Posted March 17, 2021

Barstool Sports has found itself in hot water yet again.

This time around, NBC hockey commentator Gord Miller hopped on Twitter to air out his grievances with the huge sports platform and why he refuses to be associated with it.

Miller had some time to kill before hopping on a flight, so he decided to let his fellow Twitter users ask him questions, and he promised to answer as many as he could. He was eventually asked if he’d ever be on Spittin Chiclets– a hockey podcast featuring NHL vets Ryan Whitney, Paul Bissonnette, Barstool Sports writer Rear Admiral and Mike Grinnell.

Miller gave an honest answer as to why he refused to appear on the podcast, saying, “I like those guys a lot, but anything to do with Barstool is a no-go for me.”

Afterward, the Canadian sportscaster went into detail about his disdain for the site, saying it has a “history of unapologetic misogyny, racism, xenophobia and the repeated condoning of non-consensual sex.”

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy is never one to back down when people bad mouth his brand, so he fired back at Miller, saying his accusations were “blatant lies.”

Miller responded, saying that he did his research and felt comfortable accusing the company of being sexist.

Of course, like anything Barstool-related, the controversy ignited Twitter, so fans and haters alike reacted. Check out some of the reactions below.

