With only a couple of weeks left in summer the fashion industry already looks towards layering up. A new drop is headed our way and it is clearly for the streets.

SUPREME has announced their upcoming fall summer 2020 season look book. The collection includes a bevy of items ranging from outerwear, long sleeve tops and a wide range of materials. As expected the New York label came with some chunky coats which has been one of their signatures for some time. Their new hooded down jacket features a water resistant Pertex® poly with down filled quilted baffles and full zip closure with knit logo lining at the collar.

Also in the mix is a script logo wool overcoat with a wool jacquard logo pattern and viscose blend quilted lining. It has a button front closure with welt hand pockets in the lower front. Additionally the brand partners up with The Smurfs for a series of pieces including a pair of vibrantly colored crew neck sweaters with Jokey and Grouchy on the chest. These pieces are a clear nod to the 1990’s Iceberg sweater era.

As expected SUPREME also hits us with some rather random releases. One of the standouts is a SUPREME branded Mortal Kombat 2 arcade game. On top of the classic fighting game we also get some more Hip-Hop culture throwback vibes via a SUPREME braded Jacob & Co.’s classic Timezone Watch.

You can view more pieces below.

Photo: SUPREME

Hype Beast Alert: SUPREME Unveils Fall Winter 2020 Collection [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com