Ice Cube Dismayed People Are Mad He Believed A Con Man, Twitter Points Out How He Was Duped

Ice Cube is really battling on this hill of scams and jigs. The Hip-Hop icon with questionable political acumen has taken to Twitter today (Nov. 5) to reassert his decision to allegedly confer with Donald Trump for a magical cash infusion to the Black community was somehow a good look.

To be clear, Cube’s help in Trump creating his “Platinum Plan” for Black people has been mostly panned. Well, Lil Wayne does like it, too.

Nevertheless, Cube took to Twitter to express dismay at the critique about thinking negotiating with this particular White Supremacist could benefit Black people.

“Let me get this straight, I get the president of the United States to agree to put over half a trillion dollars of capital in the Black Community (without an endorsement) and Niggas are mad at me? [laughing emojis]…have a nice life,” he tweeted.

But what many can’t get over is Cube having faith in Donald Trump, the president of the United States he referred to who has done nothing but lie ever since. and before, he entered office. During an interview with Roland Martin (who took to Twitter to set Cube straight, again (see below)), he pointed out that $500 billion number he keeps trotting out was smoke and mirrors.

Add to that the fact that Cube was famed for being wary of the record industry jig Jerry Heller was allegedly pulling on him while he was a member of N.W.A and his insistence that Trump would deliver on his work makes little sense.

In case he forgot, Twitter is reminding Ice Cube just how crazy he sounds. No shots.

We’re going to go out on a limb and say Ice Cube didn’t vote…

The only problem @icecube is that you didn't get Trump to put $500 billion of capital in Black communities. It's a lie. It's ONE LINE on the cover sheet of his so-called Platinum Plan. No specifics. NOTHING. Bruh, you got played. 1/2 https://t.co/UXXfH1jfNM — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) November 5, 2020

Trump didn’t even say he was putting up $500 billion. He literally just says he’ll try to grow the *already* $500 billion federal contracting space — and doesn’t even say he’ll commit any of that money to black people. Ice Cube got played. https://t.co/OuVRCHh8GK pic.twitter.com/N5Ojz4WYpK — deray (@deray) November 5, 2020

No. We’re mad at you because everything you think you “got,” was fairy dust. And in the attempt, you validated a racist monster and got him votes. You were used as a political prop to masterful effect. Trump doesn’t keep his promises to ANYONE! Most especially not us. — Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) November 5, 2020

