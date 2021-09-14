ICYMI: A Recap Of Our Favorite 2021 Met Gala Moments [Gallery]

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The 2021 Met Gala occurred yesterday (September 13) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Fans watched a play-by-play, thanks to Vogue’s livestream correspondents Keke Palmer and actress Ilana Glazer, as each attendee showcased their designer outfits inspired by this year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

The Met Gala is one of fashion’s biggest nights comparable to the Oscars. It is an evening when designers, models and Hollywood stars gather in the year’s most extravagant looks to celebrate and fundraise at a new exhibit from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Fans swarmed the Internet throughout the event lending their fashion opinions. The theme this year was far from exciting as the Met encouraged its’ guests to explore and celebrate American fashion. It prompted notable talent and Met attendees we look forward to seeing each year like Rihanna and Tracee Ellis Ross to dig deep into their American history to create a memorable look for fans to discuss online.

There were a variation of opinions which filled social media last night. Some outfits were unforgettable, while others we wish we could forget forever.

In case you missed last night’s major fashion event, following a week of New York fashion moments, we compiled a gallery of some of our favorite looks. Some of the industry’s biggest names were in attendance like Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Yara Shahidi, Megan thee Stallion, Saweetie and more, who successfully honored the American theme, and served up a look that fans are still talking about.

Take a look at our recap from the 2021 Met Gala below.

