I’m Thankful For… Black Women Praise Their Favorite Body Part

When was the last time you gave yourself a compliment? Like looked in the mirror and found a part of your body you audibly loved? If you’re like me, and in a constant state of body devaluation, talking kindly about yourself is an act of work.

As we approach my favorite time of year, the holidays, we are reminded to be thankful for the things we so often take for granted. Especially amid a pandemic that has rendered us, for the most part, homebound and some of us dealing with other issues like financial ruin, the death of a loved one and mounting anxiety that doesn’t believe in taking PTO. Someone tell sis to take a break!

Last year, when life was a bit more normal, I gave birth to my baby girl via emergency c-section and I was in awe of what my body could do. I remember waking up in unexplainable pain, the moment it began to subside, holding my baby and eventually walking again. I carried life and made the milk to sustain that life. Whereas my breasts were primarily used for sexual pleasure and filling out blouses, they became ducts for providing my baby with nutrient-rich milk she drank for the first three months of her life. I gained a scar and some stretch marks on a stomach I complained about before, but more importantly, I gained a new appreciation for my body and its various parts.

As someone who is used to being her own worst critic, I challenged a handful of women to reflect on a body part they are thankful for. Here are their responses.

