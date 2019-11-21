Ima Tell My Kids Memes

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
Posted 14 hours ago
Gonna tell my kids this who wrote the national anthem https://t.co/8yvTYxmjPR— Kitchen Beautician. (@JLaCocaina) November 20, 2019
gonna tell my kids this JT and Yung Miami pic.twitter.com/mlbghCqtGW— CJ from 🐣. (@willis_cj) November 20, 2019
i’m telling my kids this is chris brown pic.twitter.com/ECxmSCNEQD— old soul (@shannonmichele_) November 20, 2019
I’m telling my grandchildren this was Mozart pic.twitter.com/Id8YS7uo7e— Alexis Littlefoot (@YungLittlefoot) November 19, 2019
telling my kids this was lil nas x pic.twitter.com/wXK96a2ARq— andrés (@papistalli) November 20, 2019
Gonna tell my kids this was Sammy Sosa pic.twitter.com/4hGS8LkZD5— Bacon. I'm on it. (@Bacon_Gawd) November 19, 2019
Telling my kids this was Mary j blige pic.twitter.com/qHPJ6eOhxD— Sel the Ghanaditian (@Pinero_SCN) November 19, 2019
I’m gonna tell my grandkids this is me. pic.twitter.com/mxKX1SFGjD— Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) November 20, 2019
