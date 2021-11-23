Iman Shumpert Becomes First Former NBA Player To Win ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Mirrorball Trophy, Twitter Salutes Him

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Iman Shumpert’s impressive dance moves helped him and his dance partner make history on ABC’s dance competition show Dancing With The Stars.

Iman Shumpert has been wowing viewers of the popular dance competition show since he hit the dance floor and instantly became a favorite to win the highly-coveted Mirrorball Trophy. Shumpert and his fantastic dance partner Daniella Karagach did just that during Monday night’s (Nov.23) final.

Before the final round kicked off, all celebrity competitors reunited to perform an electric opening to BTS’s hit record “Dynamite.” Once that was out the way, the four couples left standing hit the floor to battle for the Mirrorball Trophy. When the dust settled, Shumpert and Karagach walked away on top after impressing the judges with a cha-cha–foxtrot fusion and a footwork-heavy freestyle.

Shumpert and Karagach finished in front of JoJo Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson, the show’s first same-sex couple, The Talk host Amanda Kloots and her partner Alan Bersten and Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and his partner Cheryl Burke.

After being announced the winner, Shumpert held the trophy’ stunned at his accomplishment and, was left speechless.

Following the show, Shumpert spoke with People and revealed that he dedicated his victory to his mother. The latter attended weekly along with his father but couldn’t be at the finale due to exposure to COVID-19.

“I just can’t wait for my mom to actually get our hands on this trophy because this is a show that means a lot to her,” he said. “It really makes her smile to see people be more than an athlete, more than an entertainer. More than whatever their respective field is. She loves when people grow, and people have progress.”

Shumpert’s wife, Teyana Taylor, an exceptional dancer in her own right and is currently on a farewell tour, reacted to her husband winning on Instagram.

Twitter also took time to salute the former professional hooper and NBA champion. You can peep those reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Eric McCandless / Getty

