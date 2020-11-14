It’s The Generosity For Us: CupcakKe Fans Clamoring For Rapper’s Giveaways

In these trying times, a little generosity can go quite a long way and one rapper is doing something to help ease the pain just a bit. CupcakKe tweeted out that she’s giving away $1,000 and also a hip-hugging outfit, but some fans are remarking that they’re finding it shady the only time she’s brought up is around these big-hearted giveaway moments.

CupcakKe, a talented rapper out of Chicago known for her provocative lyrics, has used her platform in recent times to assist measures such as donating song proceeds to the Minnesota Bail Fund in support of protestors on the ground in the state during the George Floyd rallies.

On Saturday (Nov. 14), CupcakKe made a simple ask of her fans in order to win the aforementioned goods.

“Giving out 1k just hit retweet now simple,” read the tweet for the cash giveaway.

In another tweet, CupcakKe shared an image of herself in a form-fitting outfit that definitely displayed the goods. In the following quote tweet, she wrote, “RT this if you wear 8 or 8half & I’ll pop in ur dm & ship it to u with it signed.”

Forgive us if this is a normal act of kindness for CupcakKe but if this is a regular occurrence, we’re sorry to have missed the rapper’s related giveaways. Considering everyone is trying to scrape by, this is a really sweet gesture.

CupcakKe’s name has been trending on Twitter since she made the announcement and we have the reactions from the social media service listed out below.

Also, make sure you run up her newest joint below.

Elephant – Single by cupcakKe https://t.co/Dvfq8MY8Nx — CupcakKe (@CupcakKe_rapper) October 9, 2020

https://twitter.com/CupcakKe_rapper/status/1327648233737375744

https://twitter.com/CupcakKe_rapper/status/1327662203122704385

Photo: Getty

