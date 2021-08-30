Jake Paul took on his biggest challenge in former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and came out on top. Paul defeated Woodley by split decision to stay undefeated (5-0). While Paul clearly took home the victory, both fighters had an issue with the scorecards. Paul won two of the scorecards, 77-75 and 78-74 while Woodley narrowed won card, 77-75.
The 24-yard-old Paul may have taken his biggest punches in this fight, including a hard one in the 4th round which left him staggered.
Tommy Fury, the brother of WBC Heavyweight Tyson Fury called out Paul after his fight on the undercard but Woodley wants another shot at the star. It remains to be seen who is next but after a sellout crowd at Rocket Mortgage Area in his hometown of Cleveland, we know this: Jake Paul is a Boxing star. See more from the fight below.
RELATED: Jake Paul Talks Biggest Misconception, Taking Floyd Mayweather’s Hat, LeBron Heartbreak And More [Watch]
RELATED: Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul Meetup Erupts In Chaos At Miami Press Event
Who Can Stop Him? Jake Paul Defeats Tyron Woodley By Split Decision To Stay Undefeated was originally published on radionowindy.com
1. Jake Paul v Tyron WoodleySource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 29: Jake Paul fights Tyron Woodley in their cruiserweight bout during a Showtime pay-per-view event at Rocket Morgage Fieldhouse on August 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,sport,ohio,three people,event,three quarter length,fighting,showtime,cleveland – ohio,boxing – sport,tyron woodley,jake paul,cruiserweight
2. Jake Paul v Tyron WoodleySource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 29: Jake Paul fights Tyron Woodley in their cruiserweight bout during a Showtime pay-per-view event at Rocket Morgage Fieldhouse on August 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,sport,ohio,two people,event,three quarter length,fighting,showtime,cleveland – ohio,boxing – sport,tyron woodley,jake paul,cruiserweight
3. Jake Paul v Tyron WoodleySource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 29: Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley talk after their cruiserweight bout during a Showtime pay-per-view event at Rocket Morgage Fieldhouse on August 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Paul won by split decision. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,sport,talking,ohio,large group of people,event,fighting,showtime,cleveland – ohio,boxing – sport,tyron woodley,jake paul,cruiserweight
4. Jake Paul v Tyron WoodleySource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 29: Jake Paul fights Tyron Woodley in their cruiserweight bout during a Showtime pay-per-view event at Rocket Morgage Fieldhouse on August 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,sport,ohio,two people,event,three quarter length,fighting,showtime,cleveland – ohio,bestpix,boxing – sport,tyron woodley,jake paul,cruiserweight
5. Jake Paul v Tyron WoodleySource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 29: Jake Paul fights Tyron Woodley in their cruiserweight bout during a Showtime pay-per-view event at Rocket Morgage Fieldhouse on August 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,sport,ohio,two people,event,three quarter length,fighting,showtime,cleveland – ohio,boxing – sport,tyron woodley,jake paul,cruiserweight
6. Jake Paul v Tyron WoodleySource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 29: Jake Paul fights Tyron Woodley in their cruiserweight bout during a Showtime pay-per-view event at Rocket Morgage Fieldhouse on August 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,sport,ohio,two people,event,three quarter length,fighting,showtime,cleveland – ohio,boxing – sport,tyron woodley,jake paul,cruiserweight
7. Jake Paul v Tyron WoodleySource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 29: Jake Paul fights Tyron Woodley in their cruiserweight bout during a Showtime pay-per-view event at Rocket Morgage Fieldhouse on August 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,sport,ohio,two people,event,fighting,showtime,cleveland – ohio,boxing – sport,tyron woodley,jake paul,cruiserweight
8. Jake Paul v Tyron WoodleySource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 29: Jake Paul fights Tyron Woodley in their cruiserweight bout during a Showtime pay-per-view event at Rocket Morgage Fieldhouse on August 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,sport,ohio,three people,event,three quarter length,fighting,showtime,cleveland – ohio,boxing – sport,tyron woodley,jake paul,cruiserweight
9. Jake Paul v Tyron WoodleySource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 29: Jake Paul enters the arena prior to the fight against Tyron Woodley in their cruiserweight bout during a Showtime pay-per-view event at Rocket Morgage Fieldhouse on August 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,sport,ohio,event,stadium,fighting,entering,showtime,cleveland – ohio,boxing – sport,tyron woodley,jake paul,cruiserweight
10. Jake Paul v Tyron WoodleySource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 29: Jake Paul enters the arena prior to the fight against Tyron Woodley in their cruiserweight bout during a Showtime pay-per-view event at Rocket Morgage Fieldhouse on August 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,sport,ohio,large group of people,event,stadium,fighting,entering,showtime,cleveland – ohio,boxing – sport,tyron woodley,jake paul,cruiserweight