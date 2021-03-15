Fashionably Late JAY-Z & Beyoncé Still Managed To Steal The Show At The Grammys

Beyoncé made it crystal clear she was not gracing the Grammys stage this year, but that didn’t stop her and her husband, JAY-Z , from still being the highlight of the annual awards show.

The Carter’s presence at the Grammys was understandably up in the air, with many artists “boycotting” the biggest night in music and Knowle’s confirming she would not be blessing us with her stage excellence. But, low and behold, the cameras panned to reveal they were in the building, showing up fashionably late, taking not only the viewers by surprise but Megan Thee Stallion as well.

Despite being tardy for the party on purpose, Queen Bey and her hubby were right on time to see the Stallion take home the award for Best Rap Song for “Savage Remix.” Beyoncé didn’t participate in Thee Stallion’s classy, bougie, ratchet performance of the record, but she did join her fellow Houstonian on stage to accept the award.

Little did we know that epic moment would supply us with meme gold thanks to Megan Thee Stallion having a fangirl moment showing she’s still like the rest of us and Beyoncé’s very stoic look when host Trevor Noah announced she made history at the time tying for the most Grammy wins by a female artist.

Congrats Megan Thee Stallion. Also she is all of us when if we ever meet Beyoncé #Grammys pic.twitter.com/jrafYeXAjg — HipHopWired (@HipHopWired) March 15, 2021

“Beyoncé, you just made Grammy history!” Beyoncé:pic.twitter.com/Tx4q0PqwWU — Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) March 15, 2021

Beyonce would go on to make history twice in one night when she took home the Grammy for Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade,” cementing her as the most decorated female artist ever in Grammy history. In her speech, the ever so humble artist said she was “so honored” and “so excited” to accept the record-breaking award.

“As an artist, I believe it’s my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times, so I wanted to uplift, encourage and celebrate all the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world,” she added. Beyoncé also used her speech to thank her three children and congratulate her eldest, Blue Ivy Carter , who won her first-ever Grammy at age nine for “Brown Skin Girl.” Black excellence, indeed. As you can imagine, Beyoncé’s loyal fans loved every single moment featuring the queen of the Beyhive. You can peep all of the reactions to The Carter’s actually showing up and Bey making history in the gallery below. — Photo: Robert Gauthier / Getty

Fashionably Late JAY-Z & Beyoncé Still Managed To Steal The Show At The Grammys was originally published on hiphopwired.com