Kanye West set the Internet on fire after his now infamous appearance on Drink Champs. The reactions from fans were swift, and the peers he name-checked—often with at least a hint of slander (by the social media definition)—were quick to retort.
Some of the MC’s that Ye dragged included Big Sean and Talib Kweli, but he made sure to big up Beanie Sigel, though. Ye clearly ain’t that far gone.
Even Jay-Z got asked what was up thanks to Ye’s dig at Just Blaze, who West called a copycat when it came to using Soul samples in his beats.
We compiled a list of what everyone had to say below, for archival purposes. Does Ye’s reaction, with the OG J. Prince looking along, count?
Jay-Z, Talib Kweli, Big Sean & More React To Kanye West ‘Drink Champs’ Audacity was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. Beanie Sigel is getting how much?
During the Drink Champs interview, Ye said he was looking for Beanie Sigel to give him his money. Apparently, he credit B. Sigel with coining the Yeezy name. According to Beanie, Ye promised him $50M and profits. We’re not sure if those are the terms Ye still had in mind, though.
2. Talib Kweli had receipts.
Ye went as far as to say that he never liked he way Talib Kweli rapper when asked to choose between him and Common. Picking Common would have been fine, but the extra slander was OD. Talib responded by sharing video and quotes where Yeezy sung his praises.
3. Soulja Boy
SB definitely felt a ways about Ye saying “Nah” when asked if the verse he scrapped from his Donda album was any good. Ye did give Soulja props for his influence, but yeah.
4. Big Sean
Ye’s vitriol was extra potent for Big Sean. But the Detroit MC has basically been laughing off Ye’s audacity. In a now-deleted tweet now-former G.O.O.D. Music rapper alluded that Ye may still owe him close to $6M.
5. Jay-Z
Ever the rap politician, Jay-Z said Kanye’s barbs at Just Blaze were unfair since The Blueprint album was a group effort, and he understood the assignment.
6. Just Blaze
Ye called Just Blaze a “copycat” because he too used Soul samples. Just Blaze took to social media and responded, classily. Also, Just Blaze got BEATS.