Jeremih needs all the prayer warriors he can get right now. The R&B singer is reportedly in the ICU battling COVID-19.

Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020

Word of the Chicago native’s condition began trickling out when artists like Chance The Rapper took to social media with calls to support the artist. However, initially, it was not known what was the matter with his health. 50 Cent then spilled the beans that Jeremih was suffering from COVID-19.

“pray for my boy @jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real he’s in ICU in Chicago,” was the caption of a photo of him and the singer that Fif shared.

TMZ has since confirmed that the “Birthday Sex” singer is indeed battling the virus. Although it is unsure when he was admitted to the hospital, according to course his condition has recently turned for the worse.

Prayers up to Jeremih, peep some of the words of encouragement from famed friends and fans below.

Singer Jeremih In The ICU With COVID-19, Artist Friends Ask For Prayers was originally published on hiphopwired.com