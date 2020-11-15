Jeremih needs all the prayer warriors he can get right now. The R&B singer is reportedly in the ICU battling COVID-19.
Word of the Chicago native’s condition began trickling out when artists like Chance The Rapper took to social media with calls to support the artist. However, initially, it was not known what was the matter with his health. 50 Cent then spilled the beans that Jeremih was suffering from COVID-19.
“pray for my boy @jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real he’s in ICU in Chicago,” was the caption of a photo of him and the singer that Fif shared.
TMZ has since confirmed that the “Birthday Sex” singer is indeed battling the virus. Although it is unsure when he was admitted to the hospital, according to course his condition has recently turned for the worse.
Prayers up to Jeremih, peep some of the words of encouragement from famed friends and fans below.
Singer Jeremih In The ICU With COVID-19, Artist Friends Ask For Prayers was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. Jeremih is 33 years old.
Jeremih is in ICU fighting for his life. He isn’t over the age of 40.— Chloe looks better than ya mama (@DoseofAji) November 14, 2020
To the young people that are acting as if COVID-19 is like the common cold, please understand that it’s not. It affects everyone differently which is more reason why you should take it seriously.
2.
Pray for Jeremih...— Kojo Ebro (@oldmanebro) November 14, 2020
Take CoViD serious.
3.
Keeping Jeremih in my prayers.— Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) November 15, 2020
4.
why is 2020 trying to take Jeremih too pic.twitter.com/u6CVJaSfmn— Ezra (@frozengrapeclub) November 14, 2020
5.
Prayers up for boosie & jeremih🙏🏿— juicy j (@therealjuicyj) November 15, 2020
6.
50 Cent saying Jeremih got Covid and is really ill. Damn man, really hope he pulls through and is ok pic.twitter.com/NpwgSZSauE— Mack 🏁 (@ctv_mack) November 14, 2020
7.
Praying for my dawg @Jeremih 🙏🏾— Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) November 15, 2020
8.
Boosie could’ve possibly been shot, Jeremih fighting Covid, King Von gone, Mo3 gone. All this within a span of a week. 2020 pls pic.twitter.com/VwIEFCkuQo— D R E E L A (@dreela_) November 14, 2020
9.
Prayers up for my dog @jeremih..— Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) November 14, 2020
Everybody ask God to keep his hands on him & be blessed to pull thru 🙏🏾 https://t.co/4jWGhncpuP
10.
11.
i hate how no one is telling us what happened with jeremih pic.twitter.com/WTynnubV8B— alex (@enctrI) November 14, 2020