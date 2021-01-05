Jermaine Dupri’s Daughter Is So-So Stunning! Meet Shaniah Mauldin [Photos]

Jermaine Dupri has been the ultimate hitmaker in the early 2000s but did you know about his good genes?! Shaniah Mauldin, the first lady of So So Def Records and daddy’s little girl! Mauldin is a 23 years old T.V. Personality, Influencer, Speaker, & Pre-Med Student. Many know Dupri’s daughter by her appearances on the TV series Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta.

Ms.Shaniah has a degree. B.S. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology with a double minor in chemistry and psychology at the University Of Miami. Being a boss must run in the family as Shaniah is the CEO of her own fashion line called Shaniah Mone Collection.

Not only is Jermaine Dupri’s daughter smart but she is also STUNNING! Check out some photos from the beautiful Shaniah Mauldin below.

