Happy Birthday, Jermaine Dupri! The Hall of Fame songwriter, producer and artist is one year shy of 50 years old today. Dupri has written from some of the biggest acts in the business like Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson and Usher. HIs resume is so extensive that most people don’t know he wrote some of the songs included in the list below.
Jermaine Dupri, affectionately known as JD, discovered a young Kris Kross at an Atlanta mall in 1991, which simultaneously launched his own career. He dominated the 90’s at just 19 years old, but he had been performing since the age of 12 as a background dancer for the group Whodini. Fast forward to decades later, JD is still at the pulse of R&B and hip hop music lending his ear to young artists such as Ari Lennox and her latest single “Pressure.”
The all-around talent has his own hit records like Atlanta’s theme song, “Welcome to Atlanta.” He has also blessed many careers over the years, adding to the success of some of your favorite artists. It is his hustle and innate musical gifts that keep Dupri at the head of the game. He continues to evolve as music changes, and he’s always a few steps ahead of the beat.
There have been some rumors about him challenging Diddy to a Verzuz battle, but nothing has been confirmed. Diddy may be the only one who could step to Jermaine Dupri, and that still may be a close call. The two joke alongside Snoop Dogg and Fat Joe on a recent Instagram live, where JD proves a battle against Diddy may be a bit unnecessary considering all that he’s accomplished.
Today, we give JD his flowers for being an undeniable talent in this business for nearly 40 years. Here are some of the hits you may not have known Jermaine Dupri produced as we celebrate the entertainer’s 49th birthday.
Y’all Know What This Is: 12 Songs You Didn’t Know Jermaine Dupri Produced was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Nelly – “Grillz”Source:Nelly
Hard to forget this classic. JD’s classic tag, “y’all know what this is.. So, So Def,” briefly introduces the track.
2. UGK – “Money, Hoes, And PowerSource:210stunta
Well, JD is actually on this record. Not many can say they have a record with UGK.
3. MC Lyte ft. Xscape – “Keep On Keepin’ On”Source:MC Lyte
The beat rides like a JD record.
4. Aaliyah – “I Gotcha Back”Source:Blackground Records 2.0
Finally, fans have Aaliyah’s discography at their fingertips. Jermaine Dupri is a part of her classic catalogue.
5. Alicia Keys – “Girlfriend”Source:Alicia Keys
A deep cut from Alicia Keys and Jermaine Dupri ladies and gentlemen.
6. Ma$e ft. 112, Jay Z & Lil Cease – “Cheat On You”Source:mase
Another beat that just rides like no other.
7. TLC – “My Life”Source:TLC
Of course he was a part of TLC’s career. He had a chokehold on the 90’s.
8. Ludacris ft. Pastor Troy – “Get Off Me”Source:Ludacris
A staple Atlanta beat that makes you want to Bankhead bounce.
9. Tamia – “Still”Source:illnana
He produced and co-wrote this song for Tamia.
10. The Isley Brothers – “Gotta Be With You”Source:The Isley Brothers
Jermaine Dupri and The Isley Brothers is such a treat. Real baby making music.
11. Cam’Ron – “Rockin and Rollin”Source:kaytiiswavyyy
An early record for Cam’Ron off his debut album Confessions of Fire. Jermaine Dupri’s infectious beat was the perfect touch to a fun record from the Harlem rapper..
12. Dem Franchize Boyz – “I Think They Like Me”Source:Dem Franchize Boyz
His tag and sound is written all over this, and he even has his own verse. It was a huge record in the early 2000’s, but many people don’t think of Jermaine Dupri when they think of Dem Franchize Boyz, and we’re here to remind you of how iconic he is.