Them Patreon Boys: Joe Budden Partners With Patreon, Someone Check On Spotify

If anyone knew what “podding” could do for the culture as this decade roared on, Joe Budden most certainly did. Today, the Pod-Father has partnered with Patreon, bringing his eponymous podcast, network, and related exclusive content to the platform.

Patreon announced the new connection via a blog post on Wednesday (Feb. 3), highlighting that Joe Budden will not only bring behind the scenes content, bonus footage, and other perks via the tiered pay system, but he also granted a new position title as Head of Creator Equity.

Most fans of The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal will no doubt note that the 40-year-old retired rapper has long championed the creators, using his growing network as a launching pad by providing jobs and opportunities for others in the same spaces he occupies. This all comes in the wake of an exclusive podcast deal with Spotify that ended in September 2020 on something of a sour note as both sides failed to agree on a new deal that was fair to the popular broadcaster and his growing squad.

Since the deal ended, Budden has launched his network, continued providing his twice-weekly podcast with co-hosts Rory, Mal, and Parks, launched two women-led podcasts, and other deals away from the public gaze. Many outsiders and observers felt that Budden lost out on a massive financial opportunity for not resigning with Spotify but it was clear the New Jersey by way of Queens, New York native had larger designs on expanding his growing empire.

“I’ve seen firsthand that exploitation is everywhere in this industry – it’s become the status quo, and I’m tired of it. I’m tired of constantly fighting for independence, and I’m tired of proving my value over and over again,” Budden offered by way of a hearty statement via Patreon’s blog.

He continued, “This partnership with Patreon marks a new era for the creative economy: one where independence comes first, and creators get paid – something that shouldn’t be revolutionary. Creators should get the biggest stake in their art, and the system isn’t ready to do that, so we’re going to change the system. This is the new blueprint, and we are the first.”

Congratulations to Joe Budden and his entire team on securing another hefty bag. Let’s hope Cash App is still Gang Gang too, however. Them boys are really poddin’ now.

Keep scrolling to see reactions to Joe Budden’s Patreon deal from Twitter.

Wednesday’s are for the JBP, but this Wednesday is different. It also marks a change in how business is done between creators and companies. Joe budden was named the “Head of Creator Equity” at Patreon. Looks like we know how to do business after all. — Ian Schwartzman (@Ian_Schwartzman) February 3, 2021

