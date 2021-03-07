HomeBasketball

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons To Miss NBA All-Star Game In Atlanta Due To Alleged COVID Barber

Posted March 7, 2021

Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons may be in jeopardy of will not play in tonight’s NBA All-Star game in Atlanta. Reportedly, the Philadelphia 76ers stars were possibly exposed to COVID-19 by their barber and due to protocols have been forced to sit out the game.

UPDATE: And that’s a wrap. The NBA has ruled Embiid and Simmons out.

 

The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reports that Embid and Simmons may have to be AWOL. Accord to his sources, they were exposed by their barber, who had a positive test result but was awaiting another test. Fortunately, both players traveled to Atlanta by private plane and weren’t in contact with other players.

However, about an hour later, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has revealed that the barber’s second test has come back positive.

Considering the high stakes, it’s almost guaranteed that Embid and Simmons will not be suiting up. Typically, NBA players have had to sit and quarantine for at least after potential exposure. Wojnarowski says his sources are confirming as much.

It goes without saying that NBA Twitter is equal parts livid and disgusted right now. Also, that barber might want to stay anonymous.

See reactions to this most unfortunate news below.

