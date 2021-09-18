Joyner Lucas Says Karen Civil Allegedly Stole $60K From Him In Twitter Rant

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Karen Civil has rightfully earned the reputation of being one of the very few folks in the industry that continually looks out for fellow creatives, but it appears that some are taking aim at the digital media maven. Joyner Lucas accused Civil of taking $60,000 as part of a digital marketing plan and doing nothing to boost his career and others are alleging the same on social media.

Lucas took to Twitter on Saturday (September 18) and claims that he hired Civil to work on pushing his music in the digital world where she primarily occupies and essentially stated that she didn’t do anything that was promised.

“My son was on the way and you stole 60k from me before I got in the game @KarenCivil. I hired you as a consultant and below attached was the memo you sent me. I was desperate for help and you knew that. After you was paid you went ghost and didn’t expect me to pop. [Smiling face with horns] here I am,” Lucas’ Twitter rant began.

He added, “After you got the money paid up front, you stopped answering my calls & every time I hit you, you answered the phone with a attitude like I was messing up your day. I sent you hella messages pleading with you to do your job becuz my back was againts the wall. You took advantage.”

It continued with, “At this time I was afraid to speak up for myself becuz I didn’t want to get blackballed. I had no idea how this industry Shìt works and I ain’t want you to drag my name thru the mud so out of fear i stayed Zipper-mouth face . Until @Mr_Camron spoke up a few years ago on Twitter and then I did.”

Jason Lee and others have been coming out of the woodwork claiming they have something to say about the matter and other related situations. A Clubhouse room was erected with Civil speaking directly to the allegations that we’re just getting outside accounts from via Twitter so we’re not sure what exactly has been said but Civil is not ducking the smoke if anyone is wondering.

Civil maintained in the Clubhouse chat that she kept invoices that note where all the money was spent on Joyner’s campaign and has offered to share them with his team, according to one of our insiders inside the room.

