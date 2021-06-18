HomeJuneteenth

Some Dude’s Juneteenth Blackest Songs Playlist [Listen]

Posted 5 hours ago

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner
Juneteenth Banner

Source: Radio One Indianapolis / Radio One Digital

It’s Juneteenth weekend y’all! This year is extra special because Congress voted to make Juneteenth a Federal holiday. Regardless of the U.S. Government acknowledging the day or not (because it’s not a big push to teach Critical Race Theory in schools) Black people are going to brunch or barbecue this weekend to celebrate the emancipation of African Americans.

To celebrate, the guys from the Some Dude… Podcast put together of a playlist of songs to celebrate Juneteenth and Black Culture. These are some of the Blackest songs ever. Songs to make you laugh, cry or buck against the system if we have to.

RELATED: ‘Where Are Our Reparations?’ Black Twitter Sounds Off After Senate Passes Bill Making Juneteenth A Federal Holiday
RELATED: Black Voters Matter Kicks Off Freedom Ride For Voting Rights On Juneteenth

1. Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly – Before I Let Go

2. James Brown – Say It Loud (I’m Black And I’m Proud)

3. Curtis Mayfield – Move On Up

4. Public Enemy – Fight The Power

5. Marvin Gaye – Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)

6. Kendrick Lamar – Alright

7. Crime Mob – Knuck If You Buck

8. Donny Hathaway – Young, Gifted, and Black

9. F.L.Y. (Fast Life Yungstaz) – Swag Surfin’

10. Beyonce – Freedom

11. Boosie Badazz Ft. Foxx & Webbie – Wipe Me Down

12. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Buffalo Soldier

13. Stevie Wonder – Sir Duke

14. Childish Gambino – Redbone

15. Aretha Franklin – Respect

16. The Temptations – Papa Was A Rolling Stone

17. Nas – If I Ruled the World (Imagine That) ft. Lauryn Hill

18. Digable Planets – Rebirth Of Slick (Cool Like Dat)

19. X Clan “Fire & Earth”

20. Earth, Wind & Fire – September

21. Kendrick Lamar – The Blacker The Berry

22. Childish Gambino – This Is America

23. Sam Cooke – A Change Is Gonna Come

24. Billie Holiday – Strange Fruit

25. Beyonce – Lift Every Voice

Close