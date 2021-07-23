Kanye West & Jay-Z Reunite On Ye’s New Album DONDA!- Twitter Reactions

The least expected thing happened at the end of Kayne’s listening event concert in Atlanta. Jay-Z, shockingly jumped on a track when many believed the two notorious rappers were still at odds.

For weeks, much anticipation grew around the release of “DONDA” and last night was the end of the wait, partially. As fans across the world expected the album to be released, they instead received something better. As for the listening party attendees, Kanye played “DONDA” for tens-of-thousands of fans at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Thursday.

For those who were unsure of the inspiration behind the name of Ye’s new album, DONDA is his mother’s name. The album had audio snippets from Kanye’s late mother, Donda West along with many features from artist

The moment that has Twitter going insane however didn’t happen until the final track where Ye dropped a song with Jay-Z. What’s even crazier is that “HOV did the verse today [Thursday]!!!! At 4pm”, as tweeted by Hov’s producer and engineer, Young Guru.

The reason why this reunion is so ground breaking and emotional is because for almost 10 years, there has been a feud between Kanye and Jay-Z. Things seemed to spiral down from the moment Hov and Beyonce weren’t in attendance to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding. The second incident that seemed to show discourse and opposition was in 2016 when Kayne alleges that Jay Z did not check on him and his family after being robbed in Paris at gunpoint.

In Jay-Z’s release of 4:44’, it appeared that Hov took shots at Kanye West in his song, ‘Kill Jay Z’. His verse below seems to be the reason why: