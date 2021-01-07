HE DID WHAT? : Twitter Reacts To Wild Rumor That Kanye West Hooked Up With Jeffree Star

2021 is already telling 2020 to hold its beer.
It was reported earlier in the week Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s marriage is done with rumors suggesting that his struggle bid for the White House was the final straw that broke the camel’s back. But, another interesting and salacious rumor circulating has Twitter staring at their phones in disbelief, saying in unison, KANYE DID WHAT?
Page Six broke the news that the once happy couple is spending a lot of their time apart lately with Kim and kids being in Los Angeles, leaving Kanye to live out his beautiful dark twisted fantasies on his ranch in Wyoming. A TikToker, whose claim to fame is a visit with Dr.Phil for starting the toilet-licking challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic, says that Yeezy has been hooking up with male beauty aficionado Jeffree Star.
The TikToker, Ava Louise, claims that “a very good source” spilled the tea to her. In the video, she claimed:
“Now that Kim’s finally doing this, I feel like I can spill the tea that I’ve been holding onto for months. This whole divorce comes as no surprise. Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru, and a lot of people in the scene have known for a while.”
Word?
To add even more fuel to the fire, Jeffree Star could help but have fun with the moment and shared this on Twitter.
I’m ready for Sunday Service 🕊 pic.twitter.com/6kCA4kNrfu
— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 6, 2021
We’re gonna take this with the smallest grain of salt, but we are indeed in some extremely crazy times and shouldn’t totally dismiss anything. But it’s too late. Twitter is having a field day with the rumor. You can peep the reactions in the gallery below.
—
Photo: Neil Mockford / Getty
1. Twitter collectivelty asked the same question?
Kanye West and Jeffree Star are what?? pic.twitter.com/RED4obAAZB— Kathleen ni Whorihan (@alancorley98) January 6, 2021
2. Pretty much all of us.
Me: *opens twitter*— M.💜🌸 (@curly_empress) January 6, 2021
Twitter: Kanye West cheated on Kim with Jeffree Star
Me: pic.twitter.com/j4HHT2ofQN
3. We feel you sis.
why am i waking up to the timeline saying jeffree star and kanye are hooking up.... it is 8:17 IN THE MORNING pic.twitter.com/7Bu3EfaJ2j— nat (@mademoisellerat) January 6, 2021
4. Definitely something you don’t want to wake up to.
6:28 am and twitter sayin kanye west is fuckin jeffree star. can y’all give me a minute to wake up i- pic.twitter.com/wkpwBHtL8u— love, nate 🏳️🌈 (@snowfIakeboy) January 6, 2021
5. Twitter loves mess though.
*Kanye West and Jeffree Star are hooking up on the low*— 1994 (@harrysrosses) January 6, 2021
Twitter: pic.twitter.com/hQn4ubau6d
6. We have all been looking at our phones like this since the ball dropped bringing in 2021.
me reading all these tweets about kanye west & jeffree star pic.twitter.com/YVxSQv5Kyb— Brooke (@BrookeFaulkner) January 6, 2021
7. A rabbit hole no one thought they would be going down.
*Checks to see why Kanye West and Jeffree Star are trending together* pic.twitter.com/sXpux1EGI0— Natasha 𓇼 (@ndelriego) January 6, 2021
8.
We 6 days into this year and kanye n jeffree star are hookin up?? pic.twitter.com/NBiqKxOMng— miire🧑🏾🎨💕 (@ongstfu) January 6, 2021
9. LOL
the person who caught jeffree star and kanye west: pic.twitter.com/QltwkKKVok— Suzan (@nigerianpwinces) January 6, 2021
10. HA
This is who leaked the Kanye Jeffree Star news pic.twitter.com/8ZvV1ACsn3— President Airbud (@Airbudburner) January 6, 2021
11.
12.
Twitter going from Kim’s divorce, to Kanye and Jeffree Star’s entanglement to a civil war to Area 51 all in 6 hours pic.twitter.com/aw7c0XBz4F— Samina 🌸 (@Saminaaxoxo) January 6, 2021
13.
Jeffree running away after Kim caught him with Kanye pic.twitter.com/HaCUcuTNb5— lordenix (@lordenix3) January 7, 2021
14.
Taylor swift reading all the kanye west,kim kardashian,jeffree star drama being all like: pic.twitter.com/Y2oz8I4NlL— Winter❄️✨ (@kimwinterpix) January 7, 2021
15.
Jeffree Star leaving Kim's house after sleeping with Kanye 😱 #kanye #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/4FrHyyGvak— Erick Alvarez (@soyerick21) January 7, 2021