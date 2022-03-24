Ketanji Brown Jackson Tearfully Getting Her Flowers By Cory Booker Makes For A Viral Moment Of Black Love

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

We have to salute Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for showing such grace during her historic U.S. Supreme Court hearing as a nominee to replace the seat being vacated by retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

One of the highlights to come after two grueling days of testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee was a touching moment that Senator Corey Booker (D-NJ) used during his time on the mic. With just one week left in Women’s History Month, the New Jersey politician gave a speech that showed Brown Jackson every bit of the respect and honor that she’s clearly earned — or, in his now-famous words, “worthy” of.

The reaction to their example of platonic Black love, especially in the cold world of politics, made for a sight to see that still has many on social media reeling in the same joy that Booker describes in his unforgettable speech.

The selfless moment had the whole world moved to tears in similar fashion to those KBJ was fighting back as Booker spoke. “You did not get there because of some left-wing agenda. You didn’t get here because of some ‘dark money’ groups” — a jab the New Jersey Democrat made in reference to attacks on Jackson by some Republicans — “You got here how every Black woman in America who’s gotten anywhere has done, by being, like Ginger Rogers said, ‘I did everything Fred Astaire did but backwards in heels.’”

Here’s more from his speech that proved to be emotional for all involved, via Yahoo! News:

“Booker was on the verge of tears himself when speaking about Jackson making history as the first Black woman nominated for the nation’s highest court.

‘When I look at you — this is why I get emotional — I’m sorry,’ Booker said, holding back tears. ‘You’re a person that is so much more than your race and gender. You’re a Christian. You’re a mom. You’re an intellect. You love books. But for me, I’m sorry, it’s hard for me to look at you and not see my mom, not to see my cousins.’

‘I see my ancestors and yours,’ he added. ‘Nobody’s going to steal that joy. You have earned this spot. You are worthy. You are a great American.’”

The rest of Booker’s ode to Brown Jackson is better heard than read, including a clever comparison to Beyoncé’s vocal ability.

