Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Keyshia Cole has always had a special bond with her mother, Frankie Lons. On Monday, July 20th, news broke that Cole’s mother passed away at age 61. According to TMZ, Lons was celebrating her birthday on Sunday when she suffered an overdose. Lons has been open about her decade-long battle with addiction and relapsed while once more on the road to sobriety.

We keep Keyshia Cole and her family in our thoughts and prayers.

RELATED: Keyshia Cole’s Mother Frankie Lons Dead At 61

RELATED: Remembering The Life of Charlie Robinson [Photos]

RELATED: Rap Icon Biz Markie Pronounced Dead At 57

Unbreakable Bond: Keyshia Cole & Frankie Lons Throughout The Years [Photos] was originally published on wrnbhd2.com