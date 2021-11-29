Kid Cudi, Drake, Ye & More Celebs Flock To Social Media To Mourn Virgil Abloh

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The world sustained a massive shock as word was released on Sunday (November 28th) that iconic fashion designer and cultural influencer Virgil Abloh passed away at the age of 41. The news prompted many to express their grief and memories online, including many artists and celebrities that he worked with.

A statement was released through the Instagram page of Louis Vuitton and Abloh’s page. In that statement, it was disclosed that the Chicago native had been combatting a rare and aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma for at least the past two years. In that statement, the CEO of Louis Vuitton’s parent company LVMH Bernard Arnault said: “We are all shocked by this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer and a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow and we are all thinking of his loved ones on the passing of their husband, father, brother, son, and friend.”

Kanye West created a flash page tribute on his website, dondalive.com which read: “In Loving Memory Of Virgil Abloh, The Creative Director Of Donda.”

See more from the likes of Drake, Dapper Don, Kid Cudi, Westside Gunn and Frank Ocean in the gallery. RIP Virgil Abloh.

