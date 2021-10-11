Kim Kardashian Actually Did A Fantastic Job On ‘Saturday Night Live’ & Fans Were Happily Surprised

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Kim Kardashian was featured on Saturday Night Live (SNL) over the weekend and she actually did really well. Despite fans assumption that the socialite would not perform well, her opening monologue alone was worthy of praise and adoration.

With a plethora of business endeavors to promote, like her KWW Beauty line, her growing fashion brand SKIMS and her family’s new Hulu show, Kardashian prepared to grace the SNL stage.

The opening monologue mainly featured jabs at each member of her family, including almost ex-husband Kanye West. It also mentioned O.J. Simpson, the first Black man she ever met. When celebrities visit SNL it is not just the opening monologue they must face, but they are also highlighted within the sketches throughout the show.

This is not Kim’s first television appearance. The star has been featured in several films and popular television series like Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor and CSI: New York. Nonetheless, fans know how difficult sketch comedy can be and many fans were a bit concerned to see the star tackle her biggest stage yet.

Kardashian assured the audience in her opening monologue that SNL’s mere 2 million viewers has nothing on her 253 million viewers on Instagram. The social media star did not disappoint throughout the show.

There were some cringe sketches like the Costco “Glitter Revolution” pop group her and two others formed. However, there were some gems within the show like her impression of her sister, Kourtney on “The People’s Kourt,” where their mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian make special appearances.

We gathered some of our favorite moments from Kim Kardashian’s SNL appearance and fan reactions to her surprisingly good performance. Check it out below.

