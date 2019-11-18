“King of Crunk” aka Lil Jon was Detained in Vietnam

The “King of Crunk” was detained in Vietnam over the weekend for what? He had on way too much Jewelry and it caused to much attention for the airline agents. Jon had on well over $400k worth of Jewelry. Lil Jon stated in XXL “I wasn’t aware that I needed to declare my jewelry.” He jewels was well over the $12k limit that require you to state what you have.

Lil Jon immediately told the person he was traveling with to contact the American Embassy to get this matter resolved. Lil Jon went to his Instagram and posted to his story about the situation and was let go and able to catch the next flight to Macu for a F1 race he was booked to preform at.