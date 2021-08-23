HomeCelebrity News

RIP: Kobe Bryant & Gianna Maria Onore Bryant

Posted 23 hours ago

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were inseparable. We know this because she was always by his side, on and off the court. And whether he would win or lose a game, his daughter was in his arms during the press conference. He always had his family right beside him. They died together.

The tragedy is unfathomable.

The world is in a state of shock as details emerge about the fatal crash that took the life of five people. An outpour of condolences have flooded social media.

At 13-years-old Gianna showed great promise in her basketball career. She played basketball for the Los Angeles Lady Mamba team and had her hopes set on playing for UConn.

Kobe Bryant meant so much to so many people. His untimely death is devastating, but add on the death of his daughter — it’s incomprehensible.

A wife and mother suffering a double loss. A family watching the sun set on their universe. The world is mourning a legend. It’s unbearable. All we can do is pray.

RIP: Kobe Bryant & Gianna Maria Onore Bryant  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. NBA Finals Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers v Orlando Magic

NBA Finals Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers v Orlando Magic Source:Getty

2. NBA Finals Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers v Orlando Magic

NBA Finals Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers v Orlando Magic Source:Getty

3. Kobe Bryant Hand And Footprint Ceremony At Grauman’s Chinese Theatre

Kobe Bryant Hand And Footprint Ceremony At Grauman's Chinese Theatre Source:Getty

4. China v United States

China v United States Source:Getty

5. China v United States

China v United States Source:Getty

6. NBA All-Star Game 2016

NBA All-Star Game 2016 Source:Getty

7. Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers

Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers Source:Getty

8. Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers

Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers Source:Getty

9. NBA All-Star Game 2016

NBA All-Star Game 2016 Source:Getty

10. NBA All-Star Game 2016

NBA All-Star Game 2016 Source:Getty

11. Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships

Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships Source:Getty

12. WNBA All-Star Game 2019

WNBA All-Star Game 2019 Source:Getty

13. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Source:Getty

14. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Source:Getty

15. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Source:Getty
Latest
15 items

RIP: Kobe Bryant & Gianna Maria Onore Bryant

 23 hours ago
08.23.21
Photos
Close