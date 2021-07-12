Rapper KTS Dre Reportedly Shot 64 Times Moments After Exiting Cook County Jail

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

KTS Dre, a local Chicago rapper, was gunned down via a hail of bullets just after leaving jail. According to reports, the 31-year-old artist was reportedly shot 64 times this past Saturday across the street from the Cook County Jail and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Chicago Tribune reports that KTS Dre, birth name Londre Sylvester, was shot along with three others after exiting the Cook County Jail around 8:50 PM local time. Initial reports say that KTS Dre suffered as much as 64 shots to the head and body, although the official tally has yet to be released to the public. A 60-year-old woman accompanied Sylvester but authorities are saying that she has not offered anything to detectives regarding the investigation as of this past Sunday.

A 30-year-old woman who was walking in the area was also shot but is said to be in good condition after a bullet grazed her mouth. The outlet adds that Sylvester was just released from custody and was given an electronic monitoring device as part of his bail conditions. As Sylvester and the woman were leaving the jail, gunmen traveling in two cars pulled up to the pair and began unloading shots.

Sylvester was in the Cook County Jail related to the legal happenings of a 2020 felony gun case and for violating the terms of his release. On July 1, a judge stated that Sylvester would be held on $50,000 due to the case, but he was able to get the $5,000 posted in order to go free this past Friday. The Tribune added in its reporting that this is just one of several such incidents to occur outside the jail and a nearby courthouse.

Many on Twitter made observations of the loss of KTS Dre, including some remarking that his brother, KTS Von, a reported enemy of G Herbo, was also killed due to gun violence, along with their father known as Big Vinny. We’ve got the reactions below.

Photo: Getty

