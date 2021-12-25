Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

James, who is very vocal on social media, caught some flack when he shared a controversial COVID-19 meme on Instagram. The post in question featured the iconic “Spider-Man- point at Spider-Man,” pointing at each other, claiming that there is little to no distinction between COVID-19, the common cold, and flu. In the caption for the post, he wrote, “help me out folks.”

James’ team is currently down a few players and a head coach after they entered the league’s health and safety protocols, joining the still-growing list of NBA players catching the now dominant and highly contagious Omicron COVID-19 variant. James himself has been skeptical of the league’s handling of positive COVID-19 cases among players since he had a scare where he had a false positive.

While plenty of people agreed with him, like fellow hooper Trae Young, also currently sidelined due to COVID-19 in the comment section, James caught a lot of flack on social media for sharing the distasteful meme. One Twitter user directly called out James in a tweet, writing, “For someone that’s worked with covid patients and others that have lost a loved one to covid, this is such a stupid thing to see. Just shut up for once @KingJames.”

She has a point.

You can peep more reactions to LeBron James Instagram post in the gallery below.

Photo: Harry How / Getty

LeBron James Catches Heat For Sharing COVID-19 Meme On Instagram was originally published on cassiuslife.com