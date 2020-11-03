Currently, LeBron James is occupying a sizeable amount of real estate in Donald Trump’s tiny little brain. The man whose gig is in jeopardy tomorrow spent time at one of today’s super spreader rallies coming for King James and other NBA and NFL players who he still thinks are being disrespectful to the US flag.

For the record, they are not. They are merely using their Constitutional rights to protest things like police brutality and White Supremacy, but that reality would never align with a racist like Trump’s world view.

Today (Nov. 2) while in Ohio, Trump took in chants of “LeBron James suck!” after disparaging the NBA champion, whose previous ‘Chip was with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Trump's final message to Ohio is "LeBron James sucks" and I don't think Ohio will be too happy about it pic.twitter.com/EI9NojUkU2 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) November 2, 2020

"LeBron James sucks!" chants at the Trump rally pic.twitter.com/XbSZrhn961 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2020

Cheeto was also talking TV ratings while in Pennsylvania today. “When they [pro players] don’t respect our country, when they don’t respect our flag, nobody wants to watch … and the NFL is way down. You gotta stand for our flag … and if you don’t do that we aren’t watching,” said Trump while on stage.

Whatevs. Twitter quickly formed like Voltron to gather the Orange Oaf, and at times it is quite entertaining, and factual. Like the reality that LeBron James open a whole school, while Trump was forced to shutter his scam of a university.

Peep some of the reactions below.

LeBron James is not just a better person than Trump, but a true, self-made man. Trump will be remembered as a clown. LeBron, as a great humanitarian. https://t.co/V8AWBdUeSq — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 2, 2020

LeBron James Was On Donald Trump’s Pea Brain The Day Before The Election was originally published on hiphopwired.com