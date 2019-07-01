Lenny Kravtiz & Lisia Bonet Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet have been holding each other down for decades, even after divorce. It truly is remarkable. From their humble beginning as a couple, to co-paretning Zoe Kravtiz and more, below is a beautiful look at the family over the years!
Source:Getty
UNITED STATES – AUGUST 17: Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet in NYC 1987
Source:Getty
Lenny Kravitz and his wife Lisa Bonet with LL Cool J at a Rainforest Alliance recording session at RCA Studio in New York City on April 2, 1989.
Source:Getty
Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz
Source:Getty
Actress Lisa Bonet and her husband, singer Lenny Kravitz, attend the 2015 Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the exhibition 'China: Through the Looking Glass' at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, USA, on 04 May 2015.
Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Twin Shadow, Zoe Kravitz, Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz arrives at the SAINT LAURENT At The Palladium at Hollywood Palladium on February 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.