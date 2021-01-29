Life Well Lived: Twitter Celebrates Cicely Tyson Following The News of Her Passing

The announcement of Cicely Tyson’s passing on Thursday (Jan.28) felt like a gut punch to the Black community, and reactions continue to pour in.

Cicely Tyson LIVED. There is no denying that. The vaunted actress has managed to touch and impact many lives through her work in film, television, and stage plays, which is a clear reason why her passing hit so hard. In one of her final interviews, speaking with CBS News This Morning’s Gayle King, Tyson was asked, “When the time comes, what do you want us to remember about you?”

Tyson responded:

“I done my best. That’s all.”

"When the time comes, what do you want us to remember about you?" — @GayleKing "I done my best. That’s all." — @IAmCicelyTyson #RIP to the legendary Miss Cicely Tyson. ❤️ https://t.co/wICaRwVBj9 pic.twitter.com/rQUu98WbvH — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 29, 2021

That she did, it’s even more evident in the many tribute posts that followed the announcement of the 96-year old actress’s passing. Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama both shared separate tribute posts honoring Tyson. Our forever POTUS’ posts touched on Cicely Tyson’s perseverance by reflecting on her beating the odds as an infant after doctors didn’t give her more than three months to live becuase of a heart murmur.

“When Cicely Tyson was born, doctors predicted she wouldn’t make it three months because of a murmur in her heart. What they didn’t know, what they couldn’t know, was that Cicely had a heart unlike any other. The kind that would not only beat for 96 more years but leave a mark on the world that few could match.”

Michelle Obama touched on Tyson’s humanity, not her star power that stood out to her most.

“What struck me every time I spent time with Cicely Tyson was not necessarily her star power—though that was evident enough—it was her humanity.”

Tyler Perry also shared a touching video tribute honoring Tyson.

In a Vulture piece breaking down her recently released memoir, Just As I Am, it was revealed that Perry decided to double, triple, or sometimes quadruple her asking price for roles after finding how grossly underpaid she was for her performances in Sounder and The Autobiography of Miss Pittman. The two have a storied working relationship with Tyson, starring in six of his films, and she is even the godmother to Perry’s son Aman.

Was just reading about Cicely Tyson's new memoir this morning, and thought this was really decent of Tyler Perry. RIP to a legend. pic.twitter.com/ZpBgh7EpYw — ItsTheReal (@itsthereal) January 29, 2021

Cicely Tyson lived a life many wished they could. You can see just how beloved she was based on all of the reactions you will see in the gallery below.

—

Photo: JC Olivera / Getty

Life Well Lived: Twitter Celebrates Cicely Tyson Following The News of Her Passing was originally published on hiphopwired.com