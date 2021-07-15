Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Baby’s rise to stardom has made him one of the hottest new talents in the game. From songs alongside Drake, Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, and more, the 26-year-old rapper has proven time and again that he’s here to stay. But how much do you really know about the Atlanta artist? Check out our gallery of 15 facts below.

15 Interesting Facts You Might Not Have Known About Lil Baby was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com