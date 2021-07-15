Source: Prince Williams / Getty
Lil Baby’s rise to stardom has made him one of the hottest new talents in the game. From songs alongside Drake, Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, and more, the 26-year-old rapper has proven time and again that he’s here to stay. But how much do you really know about the Atlanta artist? Check out our gallery of 15 facts below.
VIDEO
15 Interesting Facts You Might Not Have Known About Lil Baby
was originally published on
zhiphopcleveland.com
1. Lil Baby was born Dominique Jones in Atlanta in 1994
Source:Vincent Davis
2. In May 2021, he visited the White House with the family of George Floyd marking one year since Floyd’s murder
Source:Radio One Digital
3. He earned his first Grammy nomination in 2020 Grammys for ‘Drip Too Hard’
Source:@estwst.photos
4. Booker T. Washington High School in Atlanta
Source:HotSpotAtl.com
5. Lil Baby is the father of two boys
Source:ATLPics.com
6. Lil Baby said Young Thug paid him to leave the hood because he recognized his talent
Source:Radio One
7. His first mixtape was released in April 2017
Source:Radio One
8. His song, “The Bigger Picture,” was nominated for two Grammy Awards – ‘Best Rap Performance’ and ‘Best Rap Song’
Source:Hot 104.1
9. Lil Baby got his stage name from some of his older friends, with whom he used to hang out a lot
Source:Radio One Houston
10. He lists hot wings as his favorite food
Source:Radio One Digital
11. He has known Quality Control label mates The Migos before he got famous
Source:Radio One Digital
12. His debut studio album, “Harder Than Ever” peaked on the US Billboard 200 at the number 3 spot
Source:Prince Williams
13. He never planned to be a rapper but realized he had skills after his first studio session
Source:mobile
14. He hopes to one day head his own label, like Def Jam or like Roc Nation
Source:Reach
15. He went to jail for the first time at age thirteen
Source:Radio One